Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich Reinsurance Company's (Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of core entities within the Munich Re group. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Munich Re's strong and consistent earnings generation, very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch's Prism factor based model (FBM) and very strong reinsurance franchise. A marginal offsetting factor is the mixed performance of Munich Re's ERGO-branded primary insurance operations. Munich Re's property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance business is expected to account for a major part of the company's operating earnings in the foreseeable future. Fitch views maintaining earnings metrics at a level commensurate with 'AA' ratings, in the context of adverse market conditions, as key in the next 12 to 18 months. The pricing outcome of the 1 January 2015 renewal is viewed as an important indicator of prospective performance, given the significant proportion of Munich Re's business renewed at this time. Fitch considers Munich Re's reinsurance operation as one of a select group that have the scale, diversity and financial strength to attract the highest quality business being placed into the global reinsurance market. Fitch views this strength as a key factor that should assist the reinsurer in protecting its market share, in the event of a protracted soft market and the continued entry of alternative capital into the reinsurance sector. The performance of Munich Re's ERGO-branded primary insurance businesses remains mixed, but their contribution to earnings is expected to be more consistent in the medium term. The German primary life operations continue to face challenges related to high levels of interest guarantees, due to the persistence of low investment yields. Positively, P&C insurance achieved healthy growth and strong underwriting profitability during 2014, which is expected to continue into 2015. Fitch regards Munich Re's capitalisation as 'very strong' measured by the agency's Prism factor based model. The reinsurer's IFRS equity is sensitive to interest-rate-induced movements in the market value of its fixed-interest investment portfolio. The agency believes that on an economic-value basis, this sensitivity would be reduced by offsetting movements in the value of liabilities. Munich Re's strong capitalisation enables it to provide underwriting capacity on a continuous and large-scale basis, should it so wish. Munich Re uses limited retrocession coverage and other forms of risk mitigation, leaving net losses relatively near to gross losses. Fitch considers Munich Re's catastrophe risk as reasonable in the context of a highly diversified catastrophe portfolio by geography and in relation to the group's strong capital position. The agency notes that in years where catastrophe losses are closer to the historical average, the group generates the majority of its profits from its P&C reinsurance operations, benefiting from overall solid margins within its catastrophe book. RATING SENSITIVITES Munich Re's ratings could be upgraded if it improves profitability on a sustainable basis, including a return on equity of 10% or above and a run-rate P&C reinsurance combined ratio of 96% or lower, provided the capital base remains 'very strong' as assessed by FBM. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position to below 'very strong', as measured by FBM, a run-rate combined ratio of 102% or above, or strong underperformance relative to peers. The rating actions are as follows: Munich Re: IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable All subordinated debt ratings: affirmed at 'A' DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable ERGO Lebensversicherung AG IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Munich Re America, Inc. IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Munich Re America Corporation IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable USD500m senior debt due 2026: affirmed at 'A+' Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co. IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst (Munich Re) Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (ERGO) Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst (Munich Re) Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Secondary Analyst (ERGO) Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 