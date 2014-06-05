RPT-Fitch Affirms MutRe's IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A-’ with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the company’s strong capital position, the financial flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its consistent strategy and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market. The rating remains constrained by the company’s small size and geographical concentration and its exposure to potential pandemic risks not fully covered by the company’s retrocession programme. In addition, Fitch believes that the company’s size makes it more susceptible than larger companies to operational risks and to changes in the external operating environment.

According to Fitch’s own capital assessment, MutRe’s capitalisation remains strong and commensurate with the rating. At end-2013 the regulatory Solvency I ratio had improved to 230% (201% in 2012). In 2013 MutRe’s net profit almost doubled to EUR6m. The underwriting result had materially recovered, especially in life to EUR7.5m (2012:EUR1.6m), driven by reserve releases and reinsurance recoveries. The company reported a stable non-life net combined ratio of 103%. Nevertheless, the low interest rate environment continues to constrain investment return as assets are managed relatively cautiously and invested mainly in high-quality fixed-income assets. However, Fitch expects MutRe’s profitability to remain relatively resilient in the foreseeable future driven by the company’s selective underwriting policy and expected positive development in long-term care and protection.

MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder’s funds of EUR127m and gross written premiums of EUR369m in 2013. Major business lines are health (53%), protection (mostly death and disability, 33%) and long term care (14%). MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than 50 French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a failure to maintain profitability (as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined ratio failing to stay below 105%) or a sustained decline of the regulatory solvency ratio to below 170%. In addition, MutRe’s rating could be downgraded if the company were unable to renew contracts and maintain its franchise.

An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the financial and business profile of the company, in particular its size and lack of significant diversification.