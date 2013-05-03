Fitch Affirms Mutual of America's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company (MOA). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: MOA's rating continues to be based on the company's extremely strong balance sheet fundamentals, conservative investment portfolio, and established niche position in the small- and medium-sized not-for-profit pension market. MOA maintains extremely strong and stable risk-based statutory capitalization, relatively low operating leverage, and no financial leverage. The total financing and commitments ratio is zero. MOA's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 447% at Dec. 31, 2012 and Fitch expects it to remain well above 400% over the medium term. Fitch continues to view MOA as having one of the most conservative investment portfolios in the Fitch universe. The company's investments are concentrated in investment-grade public bonds, which accounted for about 96% of total bonds as of Dec. 31, 2012 (same as year-end 2011). MOA's risky assets ratio, which includes below-investment grade (BIG) bonds, troubled real estate, unaffiliated common stock, and Schedule BA assets-to-total adjusted capital (TAC) was 32% at year-end 2012, a drop from 44% for year-end 2011. MOA's risky asset ratio is significantly lower than the 100% of the mutual company peer group. Fitch notes that MOA has very limited exposure to commercial mortgage related assets at less than 1% of total invested assets. Fitch views MOA's statutory operating profitability as below average for the rating category but notes significant improvement beginning in 2010 due in part to higher asset-based fee income and reduced credited rates. Assets grew 8.5% in 2012. Total net flows, driven by the company's 403(b) and 401(k) growth products, were positive for 2012. Fitch's primary concern is MOA's above-average exposure to interest rate risk due to the focus on spread-based defined contribution pension products. MOA has reduced crediting rates and increased fees over the past four years to offset the impact of low interest rates. MOA's contracts remain competitive relative to peers despite the changes. Fitch's ratings also consider MOA's operating profile as a moderate-sized insurer competing in the group pension market against competitors that have much greater scale and financial resources. MOA's business concentration also exposes it to unanticipated adverse regulatory changes that could have a negative impact on revenue and earnings. MOA had total admitted assets of $14.6 billion, including general account invested assets of $7.7 billion, and TAC of $962 million at Dec. 31, 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include an RBC below 400%, adverse regulatory developments that would negatively impact demand for the company's pension products, and sustained negative net flows. Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near-to-intermediate term due to MOA's operating profile. Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook: Mutual of America Life Insurance Co. --IFS at 'AA-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bruce E. Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Ave Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chairperson Martha Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', January 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.