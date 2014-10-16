Fitch Affirms N M Rothschild & Sons at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M Rothschild & Sons Limited's (NMR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR NMR's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength. The ratings are principally driven by NMR's solid company profile, which is supported by its UK and European independent financial advisory franchise. The bank's strong liquidity and funding and capitalisation and leverage are other key rating drivers underpinning the 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) and IDR. NMR's business model is concentrated on global financial advisory compared with more diversified peers, somewhat constraining the rating. While the bank is growing its asset finance and leasing business and debt fund management, they lack the same strong franchise as NMR's global financial advisory business. The bank's term retail deposits have added diversity and a longer tenor to the funding base and reduced the need for wholesale funding, which Fitch views positively. Fitch believes capitalisation is acceptable at current levels and able to absorb potential losses from the reducing legacy loan book. Fitch views NMR's capital and its trajectory as appropriate in the context of its risk profile and rating. Liquidity is supported by on-going loan book reduction and a buffer of highly liquid securities and central bank reserves. NMR's loan book is moderately concentrated in commercial property loans with high average loan-to-value and impaired loans ratios. In Fitch's view, impaired loans will remain high as a proportion of the loan book in the medium term but the loan book will run off in the next few years and unreserved impaired loans to equity is manageable. NMR has an established stable management team and corporate culture due to the family control and long-term objectives. While public disclosure is not of the same standard as with listed companies, we believe we have good management disclosure from NMR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR The bank's earnings are vulnerable to changes in the economic and operating environment as its independent advisory model is sensitive to market risk stemming from cyclical market activity. The ratings could be downgraded if advisory fees look set to remain at a lower level for a prolonged period, which Fitch believes would damage NMR's long-term ability to deliver a stable source of internal capital generation. NMR's compensation ratio remains high relative to many other financial institutions but Fitch views this as a feature of the company's advisory profile. Damage to NMR's reputation and franchise could also materially affect its advisory business and impact its ratings. Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the risk in the bank's lending book, although we see lower tail risk. The strategic reduction of most of its loan book, while reducing risks in the medium term, may be challenged by negative price developments in commercial real estate, which could constrain the bank's ability to reduce its exposures. The limited diversification of activities and company profile may also constrain the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon. There is limited upside due to NMR's small domestic franchise and the reduced willingness from the UK authorities to support banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PROGRAMME RATING AND NOTES The programme ratings of Rothschilds Continuations Finance PLC (RCF) are driven by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by NMR. The ratings are equalised with NMR's IDRs. In addition NMR guarantees the perpetual subordinated notes of its subsidiary, RCF, which on-lends the proceeds to NMR. In line with Fitch's criteria, RCF's subordinated upper Tier 2 notes are rated three notches below NMR's VR, reflecting its relative subordination (one notch) and incremental non-performance risk characteristics (two notches). The ratings for the programme and subordinated issue are sensitive to a change in NMR's VR and IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: NMR Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' RCF Senior Unsecured Programme Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ F2 Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1591 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 