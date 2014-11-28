Fitch Affirms Namibia at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Namibia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed the National rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook and the issue rating on Namibia's senior unsecured South African rand bond at 'AA-(zaf)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Namibia's 'BBB-' ratings and Stable Outlook balances strong growth and a stable political and economic environment against a modest deterioration in the country's fiscal and external positions. Namibia's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: Trend economic growth is well above 'BBB' peers. Fitch forecasts GDP growth at 5.2% in 2014, supported by the strong performance of the construction and retail industries, and 5% in 2015 and 2016 as rising mining exports are expected to offset an easing in public and private consumption. The main risks to our growth forecasts are weaker external demand for Namibia's exports and possible delays to production in the Husab uranium mine. In the fiscal year 2013/14 (FY14, from April 2013 to March 2014) the general government deficit widened to 3.9% of GDP. Rapid increases in wages and transfer outlays, combined with high capital spending in line with the government's strategy to support the domestic economy, lifted total public expenditure to 37.5% of GDP. By contrast, revenue growth was more muted, as corporate income stagnated. Fitch expects the budget deficit to gradually fall to 2.1% of GDP in FY17, as the government reins in current spending, capital projects are completed, and revenue is boosted by a projected increase in mining output. Namibia has a healthy sovereign balance sheet. General government debt stood at 24.7% of GDP in FY14 (30.6% including guarantees for state-owned companies), well below the 'BBB' peer median of 40% of GDP. Substantial government deposits (5.7% of GDP in end-FY14) also provide a buffer. Fiscal consolidation (including achieving a primary fiscal surplus from FY17) would help stabilise the public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term. Strong import spending has led to a large current account deficit, forecast at 5.0% of GDP in 2014. Foreign exchange reserves had fallen to USD1.5bn (just 1.9 months of current account payments) in 3Q14 from USD2.1bn at end-2009. However, they still amount to over 5x narrow money, supporting the currency peg arrangement with South Africa (which requires that Namibia's currency in circulation is backed by international reserves). Moreover, large external assets (mainly private savings abroad) mean that Namibia is a net external creditor. Namibia has a sound banking system, with well capitalised and profitable banks, and a low ratio of non-performing loans (less than 1.5% in 2Q14). However, the concentration of bank assets in mortgage loans and high household indebtedness (equivalent to around 87% of household income) are sources of risk. A deep local capital market supports financing flexibility. Political stability is entrenched and stronger than rating peers. The ruling South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) party has been in power since independence in 1990 and is expected to retain the presidency and win a large legislative majority in the elections on 28 November, bringing policy predictability. However, the government has made only modest progress in tackling social ills, including extreme divisions of wealth, low development indicators and persistently high unemployment. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a rating action are: Positive: - Continued strong GDP growth and income convergence towards 'BBB' peers in the context of macroeconomic stability. - Marked improvement in the fiscal and external balances. - Improvement in the business environment and successful development of new economic sectors (e.g. tourism, agro-processing, manufacturing) that would reduce dependency on commodity sectors and boost employment. Negative: - Failure to reduce the budget deficit leading to a rise in the public debt/GDP ratio over time. - Weaker growth prospects, for example related to significant delays in key mining projects. - Significant falls in foreign exchange reserves. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes a gradual recovery in the global economy that will support demand for Namibia's key exports. Fitch assumes a gradual recovery in the global economy that will support demand for Namibia's key exports. Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue-sharing formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Namibia. Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa will remain in place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic policies consistent with it. 