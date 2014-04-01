FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Affirms National Power Corporation PSALM Notes
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms National Power Corporation PSALM Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the notes of Philippines-based Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation as listed below.

National Power Corporation PSALM Notes

USD500m fixed-rate notes due November 2016 affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The rating on the notes is credit-linked to that of the Philippines as the notes are irrecoverably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Republic of Philippines. The rating action follows the affirmation of the Philippines’ Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook on 25 March 2014.

Rating Sensitivities

Changes to the Philippines’ rating will result in a corresponding action on the notes’ rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
