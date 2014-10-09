Fitch Affirms National Ratings on PTBC, ANZI and Permata

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings of three foreign-owned banks in Indonesia, PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC), PT Bank ANZ Indonesia (ANZI), and PT Bank Permata Tbk (Permata), at 'AAA(idn)'. The rating Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed PTBC's National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(idn)' and its medium-term notes (MTN) at 'AAA(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch assigned National Short-Term Ratings of 'F1+(idn)' to ANZI and Permata. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of the National Long-Term Ratings on the banks reflects the continued support from and linkage with their respective parents. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings The National Long-Term Ratings reflect Fitch's view that there is a high probability of timely support from the banks' higher-rated foreign parents, if needed. PTBC and ANZI are 99% owned by Australia-based Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable) and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ; 'AA-'/Stable), respectively. Permata, the seventh-largest bank by assets in Indonesia, is 44.56% owned by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; AA-/Negative). Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic importance of these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asian franchises, the increased financial and technical support to develop their Indonesian banking franchises, the parents' majority ownership and control, staff from the parents appointed to key positions, shared names with the subsidiaries for PTBC and ANZI, and the subsidiaries' ability to benefit from their parents risk-management best practices. The agency expects the parents to retain their ownership in the subsidiaries. The three banks' asset quality, which is well-managed thus far, is likely to be under pressure in the near to medium term due to slower economic growth in Indonesia and high interest rates. Nevertheless, risk management oversight from the parents, continued improvement in each bank's underwriting standard, and their slower loan growth targets in 2014 are likely to keep asset quality under control. Profitability will likely remain subdued for the three banks because of higher funding cost following high interest rates and increased competition among the larger banks in Indonesia for low-cost funding. Furthermore, credit costs are likely to rise, which will also place downward pressure on profitability. ANZI's underlying profitability, which is supported by the bank's stable net interest margin and non-interest income, is stronger than other two banks. This is due mainly to ANZI's substantial portion of higher-yielding consumer loans, especially in credit cards and personal banking, compared with PTBC and Permata, which focus on SME and commercial segments. Funding remains a challenge for the three banks, with sluggish deposit growth across the sector exacerbated by these banks' smaller franchises in Indonesia. The three banks' loan-to-deposit ratios increased to 92%-108% at end-1H14 from 87%-97% at end-2013 because deposit growth has not kept pace with loan growth. However, Fitch expects the slower loan growth in 2H14 to give the banks a little leeway in liquidity. PTBC's capitalisation remained strong and above the industry average while it was satisfactory for ANZI and sufficient for Permata. Fitch expects that capital support from the higher-rated parents to be forthcoming in case of capital shortfall at the subsidiaries. RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in their parents' financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. The ratings are already at the top end of the National Ratings scale. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - PTBC's MTNs PTBC's rupiah-denominated senior bonds issued under its medium-term note programme are rated at the same as the bank's National Long-Term Ratings. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of PTBC and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings. The full list of rating actions is as follows; PTBC National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Medium-Term Notes 2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' ANZI National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)' Permata National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ira Febrianty (National Ratings for ANZI and Permata) Analyst +62 21 2988 6810 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for PTBC) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 