(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on New Zealand's senior unsecured local-currency bonds at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on New Zealand's unsecured short-term foreign- and local-currency debt have also been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS New Zealand's ratings are supported by very strong governance standards and prudent fiscal management. At the same time, the country has a high external debt burden and persistent current-account deficits, which are mitigated by an effective policy framework, free floating exchange rate and largely hedged or local-currency denominated external borrowing, which help buffer the economy from a range of potential economic shocks. Elevated household debt levels, particularly relative to income, pose a key downside risk. New Zealand's economic momentum is stronger than Fitch had expected in our previous review on 10 August 2016. GDP growth (production measure) accelerated to an estimated 3.2% in 2016, from 2.5% in the previous year. Private consumption has been particularly strong, supported by high net migration flows and low interest rates. Construction activity in Auckland has helped to lift total investment, while import growth has been surprisingly subdued given the strength of domestic demand. Fitch expects GDP growth to slow to 2.9% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018, as net migration flows start to ease and reconstruction activity in Christchurch reaches its peak. Nevertheless, at this level, the economy would still grow faster than the median of 'AA'-rated peers. Public finances have also continued to improve, and will likely develop into a strength relative to the 'AA' peer group should the current trajectory be maintained as we expect. The general government balance, Fitch's preferred fiscal measure, reached a surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the fiscal year 2016 ended June (FY16) from -0.4% in FY15, compared to the 'AA' median of -1.0%. The stronger economy was reflected in tax receipts, while expenditure growth was subdued. Fitch expects a budget deficit of -0.3% of GDP in FY17, reflecting costs from the Kaikoura earthquake, the absence of one-off gains from lower impairment expenses from FY16, and a planned NZD2.0bn increase in net capital spending. Under our baseline growth scenario we expect the budget to return to surplus in FY18. General government debt should start falling in FY17 from 33.6% of GDP, already lower than the 'AA' median of 39.2%. The recovery in dairy prices, if sustained, will be a tailwind for the economy in the medium term. Declines in global supply have contributed to the Global Dairy Trade price index rising by around 60% since its lows in February 2016. Fitch does not expect higher dairy prices to have a substantial impact on investment and other activity in the short term, as it takes time before higher prices feed through to farm cash flows and some farms will need to repay working capital loans from previous seasons. However farms will gradually repair their balance sheets if prices remain around current levels, lowering potential impairment costs for banks and preventing more drastic cuts in production. Vulnerabilities stemming from the housing market have the potential to cause greater disruption to economic and financial stability than problems in the dairy sector. Household mortgages made up 53% of banking sector claims as of December 2016, compared to 14% for agriculture. House prices grew 12.7% yoy in 3Q16, accelerating from 4.8% in 3Q14 and 57.1% higher than five years ago. While strong migration flows and supply constraints have supported demand, price growth has far outstripped income and has been fuelled by rapid and accelerating housing credit growth (9% yoy in November 2016). The accompanying increase in the household debt burden is currently affordable because of low interest rates and a strong labour market, but could become unsustainable if these favourable conditions reverse, hampering consumption and potentially leading to higher non-performing loans. Macro-prudential measures by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) have so far not been able to blunt the growth of house prices beyond a short period after introduction. They have, however, increased the capacity of the banking system to absorb a housing market shock and have reduced the risk of a sudden credit contraction amplifying any potential economic downturn. While loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on new lending have had a noticeable impact on LVR distributions, the share of lending at high debt-to-income (DTI) ratios (above 5) has increased. Continuation of this trend would further divorce household debt and prices from wage growth, and increase vulnerability to shocks. The RBNZ have requested approval for a DTI macro-prudential tool from the Minister of Finance, and a public consultation is expected to commence in the first half of the year. External finances are a longstanding weakness for New Zealand, although the impact of a number of shocks over the past two decades was contained, helped by the flexible exchange rate acting as an important adjustment mechanism. The net external debt burden has increased since the end of 2015, but this appears to be influenced in part by valuation effects rather than any clear structural trend. In particular, the current-account deficit has been broadly stable since 2008, despite strong domestic demand. Nevertheless, the high debt burden leaves New Zealand exposed to external financial conditions. External funding costs for banks have already increased as the US Federal Reserve tightens rates. Global political uncertainty has also increased, and can feed through to New Zealand via higher risk premiums and disruptions to trade with key partners. Fitch does not expect the resignation last December of Prime Minister John Key to have a significant impact on New Zealand's economic policy direction this year. His replacement Bill English was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance during Key's time in office, and has expressed a broadly similar policy agenda. The outcome of the general election, scheduled for 23 September 2017, could be more significant for policy direction. In Fitch's view, there is a broad political consensus to maintain fiscal discipline even if views on the specific policy mix differ. However policy-making could be affected if the next parliament lacks a functional majority, although Fitch currently considers this risk as low. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns New Zealand a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action are: - A strengthening of fiscal resilience through further reduction of the debt/GDP ratio. - A substantial improvement in New Zealand's external debt sustainability, for example a structurally narrower current-account deficit without a material slowdown in economic growth, or a lasting reduction in net external debt. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: - A negative shock to the economy that leads to household and banking system distress, for example a housing market downturn that drives widespread mortgage losses. - A sustained rise in the net external debt burden. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - The global economy is presumed to perform broadly in line with Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook report. Contact: Primary Analyst Mervyn Tang Director +852 2263 9944 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Committee Chairperson Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here 