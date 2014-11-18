Fitch Affirms New Zealand's LGFA at 'AA+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/SYDNEY, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+' and Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'AA'. Fitch has also affirmed its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the long-term ratings has been revised to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured local currency bonds at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of LGFA's ratings reflects its strong links to the sovereign, which is a shareholder in the company and a liquidity support provider, and the sound underlying asset quality of its other shareholders - local councils - which is supported by a joint and several liability guarantee (JSLG). Fitch has classified LGFA as a dependent entity under its Public Sector Entity criteria and equalised the rating of LGFA with that of the sovereign's rating (AA+/Positive). The revision of LGFA's Outlook to Positive reflects the Positive Outlook on the sovereign rating as LGFA is now credit linked. LGFA's asset pool is concentrated among the larger New Zealand councils, in particular Auckland Council, which accounted for around 32% of the total exposure at 3Q14. However, given the supportive institutional framework, limited levels of responsibilities and strong operating margins, the credit profile of New Zealand local governments is strong. All principal shareholders and borrowers with more than NZD20m in loans are required to sign the JSLG. Under this guarantee, a security trustee can on behalf of, among others, LGFA's bondholders, call on guarantors directly following a payment default by LGFA. The JSLG is on demand and can be called without board or court order but limited to the maximum rate proceeds of each guarantor. LGFA retains modest operating and debt reserves and good access to funding through credit facilities to satisfy any immediate needs. It has access to the liquidity facility from the Debt Management Office, which it has yet to draw on. LGFA also maintains consistent market access for borrowing and liquidity. Profitability is modest but improving with net profit at NZD6.9m in the financial year ended 30 June 2014 (FY14) and forecast to increase to NZD7.1m by FY17 on the back of increasing on-lending, which is projected to rise from NZD3.7bn in FY14 to NZD6.5bn by FY17. LGFA can raise debt in local and foreign currency in both domestic and offshore markets. The entity's asset maturity profile is presently directly linked to its debt maturity profile, with the exception of some prefunding liquidity. Debt will increase as shareholders' funding needs grow and additional local councils become borrowers. LGFA is 20% owned by the sovereign, and 80% owned by the local councils who borrow from the vehicle. LGFA's primary purpose is to provide long-term and cost-efficient funding to local councils. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive or negative rating action on the sovereign would lead to a similar action on LGFA. Furthermore, significant changes to LGFA's legal status or strategic importance could result in the entity no longer being classified as a dependent public sector entity and, therefore, no longer credit-linked to the sovereign. Contacts: Primary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Fitch Espana SAU Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst John Birch Director + 61 2 8256 0345 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director + 39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States', dated 04 March 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 