Fitch Affirms NIBC Bank N.V.'s Covered Bonds at 'A+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC, 'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') outstanding covered bonds at 'A+'/Stable Outlook. The outstanding covered bonds total EUR500m and are guaranteed by NIBC's Covered Bond Company N.V., a special purpose company established under Dutch Law. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on NIBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3, and the Break Even (B/E) Asset Percentage (AP) of 84.7% a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'A+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The Stable Outlook on NIBC's IDR drives the Stable Outlook on the covered bonds. The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the 'moderate high' risk assessment of the cover pool specific alternative management risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation component and systemic alternative management are assessed as 'very low' risk and 'low' risk, respectively, and the privileged derivatives component is assessed as 'moderate' risk from a discontinuity point of view. Fitch classifies this covered bond programme as 'dormant'. The programme being classified as 'dormant' leads to the cover pool-specific component of the D-Cap being lowered by one notch to "moderate high". The programme is being considered 'dormant' by Fitch as the issuer has not issued out of this programme for more than two years. Fitch does not expect the issuer to issue out of this programme in the short to medium term. Under the criteria, a D-Cap of 3 applies to the programme, which when combined with the IDR of 'BBB-', limits the maximum achievable rating on a PD basis to 'A-'. Taking into account a two-notch uplift for recoveries the final rating for the covered bonds is 'A+'. In its analysis Fitch has taken into account the large maturity mismatch of the bonds compared with the pool. The outstanding bonds will be maturing in 2014. The B/E AP has increased to 84.7% from 78% due to lower rating scenarios. The issuer made significant changes in the Dutch pool which caused the Weighted Average Original Loan to Value for this pool to increase slightly to 85.6% from 84.5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action, individually or collectively, are (i) a downgrade of the IDR by one notch or more to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the lowering of the D-Cap by at least one category to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) an increase in the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis of a 'A+' B/E AP of 84.7%. The B/E AP will be affected by various factors including the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances or programmes being classified as dormant. The B/E AP will be affected by various factors including the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances or programmes being classified as dormant. Therefore, the B/E AP cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here 