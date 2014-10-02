Fitch Affirms NIBC's Conditional Pass-Through Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC, BBB-/Stable/F3) EUR1bn outstanding fixed-rate conditional pass-through covered bonds at 'AAA' following a periodic review of the programme. The Outlook is Stable. The pass-through covered bonds have an extended due payment date of 32 years after the bonds' expected maturity date. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on NIBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', an IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) and the bank's commitment of 15% nominal overcollateralisation (OC), equivalent to an asset percentage (AP) of 87%, providing more protection than the 91% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that of the issuer. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has decreased during the last 12 months to 91% from 93.5%, due to increases in both credit risk on the cover pool and insurance set-off risk. Between October 2013 and August 2014 the cover pool increased to EUR1.647bn from EUR0.61bn. It contains a larger proportion of higher loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages and a larger proportion of mortgages linked to an insurance policy. The 91% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven OC of 9.9%, is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 7.1% in a 'AAA' scenario and a cash flow valuation component of 5.1%. Compared with the last analysis, the increased credit risk is somewhat mitigated by a decrease in the WA interest rate on the covered bonds to 1.5% from 1.75% in 2013. The asset disposal loss component of 3.2% in the breakeven OC corresponds to adjustments made for the insurance set-off risk. The rating considers both a uplift on a probability of default basis and for recoveries given default. The asset disposal loss component is in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. tested 'AA' rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent 'AAA' stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, this is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven OC. NIBC's cover pool is well-seasoned (9.6 years). Fifty-six per cent of the loans benefit from a national mortgage guarantee scheme (NHG), up from 26% last year. Based on historical performance data Fitch calculated a reduction in the foreclosure frequency and recovery assumptions for these loans. The proportion of interest-only mortgages decreased to 51% from 69%, with the remaining 49% representing either life, universal life, investment, annuity, linear, savings, unit-linked or switch mortgage products. The stressed expected loss on the pool results from the 14.6% WA default rate and the 54.3% WA recovery rate in a 'AAA' scenario. It has increased from 3.2% in October 2013 as a result of the addition of higher LTV loans. The cover pool's WA original LTV (calculated by Fitch) rose to 87.8% from 69.7% during the same period, with the indexed current LTV increasing to 91.3% from 73.1%. Based on LTV levels, the pool's credit quality is below average compared with other cover pools in The Netherlands. The unchanged D-Cap of 8 reflects Fitch's assessment of minimal discontinuity of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This reflects the pass-through feature of the bonds and the three-month interest reserve including senior costs in place for the bonds. It also reflects the programme's registered status with De Nederlandsche Bank, which provides the additional benefit of regular oversight and the appointment of a back-up administrator after a default of NIBC. There are no swaps in place and therefore no swap counterparty risk. The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects sufficient protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets . RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) NIBC's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BB-' or below; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to eight or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 91%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014; and 'Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 3 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 