RPT-Fitch Affirms Nizhnekamskneftekhim at 'B+'; Withdraw Ratings
August 16, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Nizhnekamskneftekhim at 'B+'; Withdraw Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan-based chemical producer OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s (NKNK) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B+', Short-term foreign currency IDR at ‘B’ and National Long-term Rating at ‘A-(rus)'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at ‘B+'/‘RR4’. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

NKNK has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for NKNK. For full information on the key rating drivers, please refer to Fitch’s press release dated 9 August 2013 (“Fitch Affirms Nizhnekamskneftekhim at ‘B+'; Outlook Stable” at www.fitchratings.com).

