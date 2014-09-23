Fitch Affirms NN Group's IDR at 'A-'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN Group's ratings, including its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn NN Group's ratings. A full list of rating actions is below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects NN Group's continued strong capital position and recovering profitability. At end-6M14 the group reported a net profit after tax of EUR37m (6M13: EUR1,132m including exceptional items) and a regulatory solvency ratio of 272%, compared with 254% at end-2013. The affirmation also reflects NN Group's reduced financial leverage. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for NN Group. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' and withdrawn Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' and withdrawn Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2' and withdrawn Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn Hybrid debt affirmed at 'BBB-' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Fitch France S.A.S 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768 076 118 Committee Chairperson: Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com . Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.