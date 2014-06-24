Fitch Affirms Nordea at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea Bank AB's (Nordea) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-Term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. The rating actions were part of a periodic review of large Swedish and Finnish banks. Fitch will issue a peer report shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Nordea's ratings are underpinned by its strong pan-Nordic franchise, which Fitch believes gives it a competitive advantage over its less geographically diversified Nordic peers. Another key rating driver is the bank's wholesale funding reliance, which makes it vulnerable to a prolonged dislocation in debt capital markets. Given its large volume of debt issuance, the bank has a sophisticated approach to debt capital markets, ensuring its transparency and predictability as an issuer. Re-financing risk is also mitigated by a strong liquidity buffer. The group benefits from sound risk management, strong asset quality, solid capitalisation and resilient profitability. Nordea is the largest bank by assets in the Nordic region, and the most geographically diversified. It has strong market shares in all four Nordic countries. Fitch expects this to result in resilient revenue generation and sound asset quality over time, although the bank is unlikely to report the best performance and asset quality ratios among its regional peers as its operating markets do not follow the same business cycle. Fitch expects Nordea to continue to extend its funding maturity profile to mitigate the risks stemming from wholesale funding reliance. It primarily issues in domestic covered bond markets (mostly in Denmark and Sweden) where refinancing risk is, to a large extent, mitigated by a significant captive investor base and efficient covered bond markets. It is also reliant on unsecured debt issuance, primarily in international markets. Fitch expects continued good access to all these debt markets. Fitch expects continued strong asset quality, driven by conservative underwriting standards. In light of the struggling Danish economy in recent years, impaired loans in the Danish portfolio remained elevated at 4.6% of gross loans at end-March 2014, but Fitch believes that the situation has stabilised and that the portfolio will slowly improve, although downside risk remains. Nordea has a good management team, in Fitch's opinion, with a strong risk management framework. Nordea's capitalisation is robust and its capital adequacy ratios compare well with similarly rated peers but lag those of some Swedish peers. At end-March 2014, Nordea's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.6% and its Fitch adjusted leverage ratio (excluding unfunded assets) was 4.3%, which is in line with similarly rated peers. Fitch expects Nordea's profitability to be resilient in 2014. The bank focuses on margins rather than on volume. It has an ambitious cost-cutting target. Loan impairment charges should continue to slowly decline as a result of improving conditions in Denmark and in the shipping industry (although the latter represents a modest 3% of the group's gross loans). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on Nordea's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that Nordea will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping a moderately low risk profile. Although not expected, the ratings are sensitive to a material adverse change in investors' perception, leaving Nordea unable to access competitively priced funding. Negative rating pressure would also arise if the bank becomes reliant on international investors to fund domestic-long term assets. Materially weaker asset quality would also be viewed negatively. An upgrade is unlikely given Nordea's already high ratings and its wholesale funding reliance. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITITIVES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is driven by Nordea's importance within the Swedish financial sector. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of Nordea Bank Norge, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Finland reflect the banks' systemic importance in their respective home countries. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. As an EU member country, Sweden is subject to the requirements of Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). However, Sweden was notable in its desire for flexibility in the application of BRRD, in part because of its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on attracting international and foreign currency funding. For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high. In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of Nordea are primarily sensitive to the progress made in implementing a resolution regime in Sweden. As outlined in its report 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations' released on 27 March 2014, Fitch believes that support for systemically important Swedish banks, while likely to be less certain within the next one to two years, is still likely to be highly probable. This means that Nordea's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are likely to be downgraded to '2' from '1' and revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-' respectively. Nordea Bank Norge's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the bank's systemic importance in Norway. Our base case is to downgrade the Support Rating and revise down the Support Rating Floor to '2' and 'BBB-'. Norway is not an EU member country and has done little so far to update its bank resolution framework, but Fitch's base case is that it will broadly follow Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank support/resolution decisions for its largest banks, including Nordea Bank Norge. Nordea Bank Danmark's and Nordea Bank Finland's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect systemic importance in their home countries. Our base case is to downgrade and revise them down to '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. This reflects weakening of support propensity in respect of further progress being made in addressing practical and legislative impediments to effective bank resolution. We believe this will mainly occur through national implementation of the requirements of BRRD. Although Denmark is not a eurozone country, it will follow a similar agenda to these countries in Fitch's view. For Finland, we also believe banking union will reduce national influence over support, licensing and resolution decisions. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability of the entities' respective states to provide timely support, as reflected in their sovereign ratings (AAA/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are notched down from the bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to a change in Nordea's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Nordea's VR to reflect the above- average loss severity of this type of debt. Upper Tier 2 debt and hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated three and four notches below Nordea's VR, respectively, to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (one and two notches from the VR, respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Nordea's other Nordic operations are conducted via its wholly owned subsidiaries Nordea Bank Finland, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Norge. The subsidiaries are highly integrated, in management, balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary's and parent's credit profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch assigns common VRs to Nordea and these three subsidiaries. The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to changes to the factors driving Nordea's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Nordea Bank AB: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Nordea Bank Finland Plc Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Danmark Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Norge Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Nordea North American Inc.: Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+ Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9 131 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. 