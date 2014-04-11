RPT-Fitch Affirms NRAM and B&B Senior Debt at 'AA+'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Northern Rock’s (Asset Management) (NRAM) and Bradford & Bingley’s (B&B) senior unsecured debt at ‘AA+'. A full list of rated issues is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

NRAM’s and B&B’s senior unsecured debt ratings reflect Fitch’s view that the default risk on these securities is materially the same as the UK sovereign risk (AA+/Stable). This is because as nationalised institutions, NRAM and B&B have some of their unsecured senior and unsubordinated debt as well as any accumulated interest on them guaranteed by the UK government by way of a public law guarantee.

The guarantee extends until the maturity of both issuers’ guaranteed debt and is renewed on an annual basis. Fitch believes that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee being unconditional and irrevocable, it would be extremely unlikely that the UK would assume any reputational or economic risks by failing to provide support if needed.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

NRAM’s and B&B’s senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions around the UK sovereign rating or to any material changes to the conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to NRAM and B&B. Fitch believes that timely payment under the guarantee is highly likely even under a new government, as non-payment of the guarantor would seriously tarnish the UK’s reputation in this important area of public policy.

The rating actions are as follows:

NRAM

Senior debt ratings for the following issues affirmed at ‘AA+’

XS0209776714 EUR100m maturing Jan 2015

XS0203310973 EUR20m maturing Oct 2014

XS0215699686 EUR20m maturing Mar 2015

XS2024375371 EUR20m maturing Nov 2014

XS0101368818 GBP100m maturing Dec 2019

XS0220474695 USD50m maturing Jun 2015

B&B

Senior debt ratings for the following issues affirmed at ‘AA+’

XS0210889605 EUR25m maturing Jan 2015

XS0201827929 EUR75m maturing Sept 2014