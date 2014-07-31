Fitch Affirms NRAM plc's Mortgage Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's (NRAM; formerly Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc) GBP4.3bn equivalent of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely that NRAM would default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for the covered bond holders and the involvement of HM Treasury (HMT), notably providing a guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured obligations until maturity, including the programme's collection account, guaranteed investment contract account and asset swap. The rating also factors in the available overcollateralisation (OC) in the programme and NRAM's asset percentage (AP) commitment in the asset coverage test of 66.0%, which is the same as Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP and unchanged since the review in August 2013. The 66.0% AP Fitch relies on supports a 'AA' rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve recoveries in excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects that on the UK sovereign and the UK mortgage sector (see "2014 Outlook: European Structured Finance" dated 4 December 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66% (corresponding to a 'AAA' breakeven OC of 51.5%), is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 39% due to large maturity mismatches and the refinancing spreads applied. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 37.1%, with the cash flow valuation component reducing the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 12.4%, due to the excess spread modelled (160bps) and the significantly longer-dated asset to the liabilities (16.9 years versus 3.5 years). For these ratings that consider both uplift on a PD basis and for recoveries given default, Fitch publishes the asset disposal loss component in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'AA' scenario on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent 'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than NRAM's 'AAA' breakeven OC. The 37.1% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the assessment of the March 2014 cover pool with an additional GBP1.5bn loans removed. The credit quality has slightly deteriorated since the last review in August 2013 with the original loan-to-value (LTV) increasing to 85.3% from 84.4% and the current indexed LTV to 88.2% from 87.5%. The sustainable LTV currently stands at 110.3%. However, the deterioration in the pool quality has been offset by the application of Fitch's updated RMBS criteria for the UK (see Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions dated 30 May 2014). RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66.0% or; (ii) the sovereign is to deteriorate such that it would impact the management strategy of the covered bonds programme. Fitch calculated the breakeven AP for the rating by comparing the stressed assets and liabilities, assuming the cash has been removed from the cover pool and the refinancing needs are bridged by asset sales, factoring in the 12 month extension feature on the bonds. Fitch also tested the programme assuming that the available cash is kept in the cover pool. The natural loan amortisation would be sufficient to repay the covered bonds in a timely manner without the need to sell assets, even under 'AAA' loss assumptions for the cover pool, and with a prepayment rate as low as 0% p.a. This compares with Fitch's 'AAA' low assumption of 3% p.a used for this programme. The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following series of events: NRAM taking cash out of the pool creating refinancing needs, HMT revoking the guarantee on the covered bonds and letting NRAM default, and a stronger-than- expected deterioration of the cover pool's credit quality. Fitch considers the combination of these events very unlikely as long as the sovereign rating is not under significant pressure. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' dated 14 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.