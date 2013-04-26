RPT-Fitch Affirms Nuernberger's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed German insurers Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG’s (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG’s (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG’s (NKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A+'. The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s (NB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB’s EUR100m subordinated debt has been affirmed at ‘BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group’s (NG) strong results, improved fixed charge coverage and reduced debt leverage at end-2012. With a net combined ratio of 95.8% in 2012 (2011: 95.7%), NG’s non-life underwriting profitability remained strong and outperformed Fitch’s expectation for the German non-life market of 98%. Fitch believes that NG will continue to report underwriting profitability better than the German market average.

The affirmation also reflects NG’s strong capitalisation, its leading position in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its relative resilience to a long-lasting low interest rate environment compared with many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG’s low level of segmental and geographical diversification and its modest market position in non-life and health insurance.

NG reported a group solvency margin of 130% at end-2012 (2011:117%). However, NLV’s funds for future appropriation (FFA) - measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves - were 9.7% at end-2011, well in excess of Fitch’s estimate for the German market average of 6.5%. Fitch expects that this ratio will have decreased slightly at end-2012, in line with the market as a whole.

Despite the fact that NLV accounts for more than 80% of NG’s total assets and regulatory group solvency requirement, German solvency rules allow only reduced recognition of NLV’s FFA within the group solvency calculation. If the full FFA was included (as it is in the individual entity solvency figures), the group solvency ratio would be more than 170%, which Fitch regards as a strong level. NLV’s life new business increased by 2.8% and gross written premiums (GWP) by 4.8% in 2012, while Fitch expects the market to report slightly declining new business and stable GWP.

NG reported pre-tax income of EUR121.4m in 2012, up from EUR88.1m in 2011. Fitch believes that the increase was primarily driven by strongly improved investment income which increased to EUR777.2m (before policyholder’s profit sharing) in 2012 from EUR575.5m in 2011.

NG’s fixed charge coverage improved to 9.2x in 2012 (2011: 4.4x) which Fitch regards as adequate for its ratings. In addition, the financial leverage ratio decreased to 14% at end-2012 compared to 20% at end-2011. Fitch expects NG to maintain a fixed charge coverage in line with its ratings in 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch views an upgrade of the group’s ratings as unlikely in the near to mid term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade over the longer term would include continued strong underwriting profitability and significantly improved market position and scale.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weak overall profitability over a period of time as evidenced for example by a return on equity below 6% and/or a sustained material erosion in capitalisation as evidenced for example by NLV’s solvency margin falling below 150%.

In 2012, NG reported IFRS GWP of EUR3.6bn (2011: EUR3.5bn) and had total assets at end-2012 of EUR25.2bn (end-2011: EUR22.9bn). The life segment reported GWP of EUR2.7bn, the non-life segment GWP of EUR0.7bn and the health segment GWP of EUR0.2bn.