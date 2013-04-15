Fitch Affirms OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works at 'BB+', Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' (MMK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has simultaneously assigned the company a foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. MMK is one of the leading Russian steel producers. Over the past few years it has improved its operational profile through heavy investments in PPE, which allowed it to strengthen its position as a producer of high value added steel products and to enter new geographical markets. However, sustainably negative free cash flow (FCF) over 2007-2011 led to an increase of the company's leverage, which resulted in Fitch revising its Outlook to Negative in May 2012. KEY DRIVERS: - Exposure to the Market with an Increasing Demand for Steel Products MMK is the leading supplier of steel to the Russian market, having 25%-100% market share in various rolled products. Up to 75% of the company's revenue is generated in Russia. Demand for steel products in Russia is increasing due to the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries - construction, pipe production and automotive industry. Fitch views demand-driving factors in steel-consuming industries as quite strong in the medium term. - Decrease of Slab Cash Cost In Q412 the company's cash cost of slab production was equal to USD374/t, which is 19% lower yoy. Fitch understands that the lower level of vertical integration compared with its Russian peers allowed MMK to benefit from raw material prices' decline. Re-negotiation of the iron ore price formula with the company's largest iron ore supplier ENRC and starting iron ore purchases from JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest ('BB-'/Positive) contributed to the improvement of the company's cost position. Currently the company is placed in the second quartile of the global slab cost curve. - Finalisation of the Main Investment Projects, Positive Free Cash Flow Over the past six years MMK had the heaviest relative capital expenditures compared with other Fitch-rated steel companies. However, after the finalisation of the main projects the company invested in purchases of PPE in 2012 of USD674m (USD1.7bn in average during 2007-2011). This resulted in positive FCF generation for the first time since 2007. - Poor Performance of MMK Metalurji in Turkey The agency has a concern regarding the worsening of performance of the company's plant in Turkey. In 2012 MMK's steel segment in Turkey reported a USD190m operating loss compared with a USD140m operating loss in 2011. MMK decided to stop its hot-rolling mills in Turkey for cost-saving reasons until the recovery of market prices. DEBT AND LIQUIDITY - Decreasing leverage Due to positive FCF the company was able to decrease funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to 2.8x by end-2012 compared with 4.0x at end-2011. Fitch expects MMK to continue generating positive FCF in 2013-2015. This will contribute to the decrease of FFO adjusted gross leverage starting from 2014: to 2.7x by end-2014 and to 2.3x by end-2015 (compared with an expected 2.9x at end-2013). - Acceptable Liquidity The company's liquidity position is assessed as acceptable with USD0.4bn of cash on hand and USD1.3bn of committed unutilised bank loans at end-2012 compared with USD1.6bn of short-term borrowings. Besides, Fitch considers MMK's 5% stake in Fortescue Metals Group |Limited ('BB+'/Negative) as an additional source of liquidity in case if necessary. At the beginning of April 2013 market price of MMK's stake approximated to USD660m. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Positive FCF in 2013 - FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x (already achieved or expected to be achieved within 12 months) Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Negative FCF - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 3.0x FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Foreign currency Senior Unsecured rating: assigned at 'BB+' Local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus); Negative Outlook Contact: Principal Analyst Alexei Fadyushin Director +7 495 956 5520 Supervisory Analyst Peter Archbold, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1172 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Alex Griffiths Senior Director +44 20 3530 1033 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901, Email: anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 