Fitch Affirms OJSC Rostelecom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Rostelecom's (Rostelecom) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Rostelecom is Russia's fixed-line incumbent operator, dominating in traditional telephony, and the largest broadband provider. The company faces limited facilities-based competition outside large cities and benefits from a benign regulatory environment. It is the key infrastructure provider in the interests of national security and is the sole contractor for nationwide projects that will likely preserve its incumbent status. Organic development can be financed from internal cash flow which would keep funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage moderate at around 2.5x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Established Incumbent Status Rostelecom's position as the largest fixed-line and broadband operator in Russia has been stable and is likely to be maintained, supported by its substantial network capex, effective regulatory protection and improvements in customer service. The company holds a market share close to 70% in fixed telephony and above 35% in broadband, capitalising on its extensive fixed-line infrastructure. After transferring all mobile assets into LLC T2 RTK Holding (B+/Stable), a joint venture with Tele2 Russia, Rostelecom became a dedicated fixed-line provider. Management's efforts and investments will be focused on this segment with positive implications for its competitiveness. Rostelecom's 45%-shareholding in T2R gives it strategic flexibility to team up with this operator and add a mobile element for the provision of quad-play services if necessary. Stable Revenue Outlook We project the company's revenue will remain largely stable, with telephony declines balanced by broadband growth. Traditional telephony remains under pressure, with yoy customer losses running in the mid-single digit territory, and this trend is unlikely to be reversed. However, broadband growth has been strong, and we believe further expansion can be reasonably expected in the short to medium term. Broadband penetration in Russia is relatively low, estimated at 51% at end-1Q14, leaving substantial room for further expansion with a saturation level likely at 65%-70%. Fibre Investment A Priority We believe Rostelecom's investments into fibre will help the company mitigate facilities-based competition in key cities. Rostelecom is in the middle of an ambitious capex programme to rapidly roll-out fibre to all multi-dwelling buildings, aiming to cover 33 million households out of a total 55 million households in Russia by end-2016. The current pace of upgrades suggests that the company is on track to achieve this goal - 7.9m households are scheduled to be connected to fibre in 2014. Operator of Key Nationwide Projects We believe Rostelecom will maintain its incumbent status, and that the government will continue to rely on it as a key infrastructure provider. Rostelecom has been selected as an operator of nationwide projects such as wiring all polling stations to the internet for video monitoring of the elections, provision of universal services or bridging a digital divide in low population settlements. These projects allow the company to profitably operate in market segments or territories that would otherwise not be commercially attractive for greenfield development. Positive Regulatory Environment We view the current regulatory environment in Russia as generally benign for the incumbent and expect it to remain so. Rostelecom benefits from the lack of the local loop unbundling in Russia and we do not believe it will be introduced in the short to medium term. New infrastructure will likely remain off limits to other operators. Government Shareholding Positive for Corporate Governance We view the government's control over Rostelecom as positive. It protects the company against risks that are typical for most Russian companies with a dominant private shareholding such as related party transactions, exposure to other group operations and excessive dividend distributions. Fitch therefore applies only a one-notch discount for the weak country corporate governance situation, compared with two notches for most Russian private companies. After factoring the positive implications of state ownership for corporate governance, Rostelecom's ratings no longer reflect any notching up for sovereign support. The government shareholding also makes any significant unfavourable regulatory changes unlikely. Moderate Leverage The company's leverage is moderate with net debt/EBITDA at 2.0x and FFO adjusted net leverage at 2.5x at end-2013. We estimate that a divestment of mobile assets and a related transfer of RUB34bn of net debt into T2R had a marginally positive impact on leverage, despite a RUB13.8bn buy-out of dissenting minority shareholders. We project that Rostelecom is likely to be able to finance its capex from internal cash flow which would keep leverage stable at slightly above 2x net debt/EBITDA and 2.5x FFO adjusted net leverage. Adequate Liquidity and Maturity Profile Rostelecom's t maturity profile is reasonably well-spread. Only 17% of the company's debt was short term at end-June 2014. By our estimates, the company has sufficient liquidity to cover scheduled debt maturities till end-2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Substantial and sustainable improvements in pre-dividend free cash flow generation coupled with a stable market position and operating performance could be positive for the ratings. This is only likely to happen when the company has completed its fibre roll-out project, which should lead to lower capex and an improved EBITDA margin. Up to 3.5x FFO adjusted net leverage can be accommodated within the current rating, provided that Rostelecom's maturity profile is well spread and its liquidity situation is strong, the company retains solid FCF generation with a pre-dividend FCF margin of at least 5%, which is not compromised by excessive shareholder remuneration. Alternatively, depressed pre-dividend free cash flow generation due to high capex could be remedied through a modest dividend pay-out. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'AA+(rus) 