Fitch Affirms Old Mutual; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old Mutual PLC's (Old Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-' and subordinated debt at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA) subordinated debt at 'AA(zaf)' and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd's (Skandia) IFS rating at 'A-'. The Outlooks on the group's IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the Outlook revision to Negative from Stable of South Africa's Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB' and the Long-term local currency IDR of 'BBB+' (see "Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at BBB;" dated 13 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The bulk (approximately 75%) of Old Mutual's operating earnings comes from South Africa, with the remainder largely from the UK. Old Mutual's rating, the group's most senior holding company, mainly reflects the contributions of its two main operating subsidiaries, Skandia, which has a significant presence in the UK insurance and savings market, and OMLACSA, which is the market-leading life insurer and largest fund manager in South Africa. Fitch views the holding company's ability to service its non-rand-denominated debt obligations based purely on its non-rand earnings as particularly important given the deterioration in the South African economy. It reported a significantly improved hard currency interest cover in 2013 of 4.2x (2012: 1.9x) following a GBP1.7bn debt reduction. In addition, Fitch expects solid levels of liquidity to be maintained at holding level. At end-2013, the holding company reported GBP545m in cash. Fitch maintains the view that Skandia and OMLACSA are "Core" to the group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology and are therefore rated based on the credit quality of the group as a whole. Skandia ratings reflect its solid franchise, strong capitalisation and sound profitability. As part of the Old MutuaI Wealth (OMW) division, it is the main contributor to the group's pre-tax profits generated outside South Africa and is the highest rated member of the group. In recognition of the geographical diversification it brings to the group, Fitch views OMW's operations as beneficial to both Old Mutual's and OMLACSA's ratings. In addition, Skandia's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the possibility of Skandia's resources being called upon to support the South African operations is remote. OMLACSA's National IFS and Long-term ratings reflect the company's leading position in financial services in South Africa. In 2013, its regulatory solvency remained strong at 3.2x coverage, which compares well to peers. It also benefits from its ability to share potential investment losses with policyholders. The agency takes comfort from the fact that a number of stress scenarios demonstrate that OMLACSA is well capitalised to withstand significant economic and market-related shocks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Old Mutual's ratings could be downgraded if there is greater-than-expected earnings pressure on its South African operations from volatile investment markets, weak consumer confidence and recessionary fears. A reduction in the geographical diversification of earnings or a deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with hard-currency cover falling below 2x, could also lead to a downgrade. Skandia's ratings would be downgraded if it reported a material reduction in profitability or capital adequacy. Old Mutual's and Skandia's ratings continue to be constrained by South Africa's Long-term local currency IDR (BBB+/Negative) and Long-term foreign currency IDR (BBB/Negative), reflecting the importance of the group's South African business. As a result, the UK based companies are unlikely to be upgraded. OMLACSA's National ratings would be downgraded only if its creditworthiness materially deteriorated relative to the sovereign and its peers in the South African market. The rating actions are as follows: Old Mutual PLC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3' Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable 