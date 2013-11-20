RPT-Fitch Affirms OP-Pohjola Group at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 20 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed OP-Pohjola Group’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+', Short-term IDR at ‘F1’, and Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

The affirmation of the IDRs and VR reflects Fitch’s view that sustained prudent risk management will enable OP-Pohjola to build capital via retained earnings, while being able to absorb unexpected shocks.

The ratings also based on OP-Pohjola’s strong Finnish franchise, resilient profitability and good risk weighted capital ratios. They also factor in insurance-related investment risk, particularly in light of the group’s relatively small amount of capital, and limited geographical diversification. The ratings of its subsidiary, Pohjola Bank, are aligned with those of OP-Pohjola, as a result of the group’s support mechanism.

Fitch expects OP Pohjola’s profitability to remain good in 2014, driven by improvements in wealth management and insurance, supported by continued sound profitability in its core banking operations, despite revenue pressure from lower deposit margins. Fitch expects lending margins to improve as the loan book is repriced, albeit partly offset by continued low deposit margins. Loan impairment charges are expected to remain very low and the group’s ambitious cost-cutting initiatives are likely to further support operating profit.

Fitch expects asset quality to remain strong. Additional individual impairments in the export-reliant corporate portfolio cannot be ruled out, but this should be manageable for the bank. Impaired loans have remained very low in recent years, despite the challenging operating environment, and the reserving policy is sound.

OP-Pohjola remains wholesale funding reliant although less so than most of its Nordic peers, with about 70% of the group’s loan book funded by customer deposits. While the group is sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in wholesale funding markets, it benefits from the need to issue only a relatively small amount of debt, providing diversification to eurozone investors. Nonetheless, this funding structure requires OP-Pohjola to maintain large liquidity buffers and minimise maturity gaps to mitigate the risks.

OP-Pohjola’s Fitch core capital ratio is sound, and its leverage compares favourably with Nordic peers. However, the absolute amount of capital is small for its rating, limiting the group’s resilience to unforeseen events.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that positive or negative rating action is unlikely in the near term. While unexpected, downward pressure on OP-Pohjola’s ratings would most likely be caused by significant investment losses in the group’s insurance operations materially affecting capitalisation. As a result of its already high ratings, relatively small size and greater geographical concentration compared to similarly rated peers, an upgrade is unlikely. This is accentuated by the contingent risk of capital needs that the insurance businesses pose to the group’s capital base, although the group has actively reduced the risk.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

OP-Pohjola’s Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Finnish authorities if required. This is driven by OP-Pohjola’s importance within the Finnish financial sector.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Finnish state (AAA/Stable) to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.

In Fitch’s view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see “Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings” and “Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths”, at www.fitchratings.com).

The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative to its previous assessment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY

Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the OP-Pohjola group, Pohjola Bank’s debt ratings are aligned with OP-Pohjola‘s, and its ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in OP-Pohjola’s Long-term IDR. Fitch does not assign Pohjola Bank a VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Pohjola Bank are all notched down from OP-Pohjola’s VR, given that Fitch does not assign a VR to the subsidiary. The ratings are in accordance with Fitch’s assessment of each instrument’s respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of the subordinated debt are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group’s VR.

In accordance with Fitch’s criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below OP-Pohjola’s VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries.

The rating actions are as follows:

OP-Pohjola

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘a+’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A’

Pohjola Bank

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A’

Long-term senior debt: affirmed at ‘A+’

Short-term senior debt: affirmed at ‘F1’

Subordinated debt: affirmed at ‘A’

Commercial paper: affirmed at ‘F1’