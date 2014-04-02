RPT-Fitch Affirms Overseas Grand Oceans at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd’s (COGO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed COGO’s foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB’.

COGO’s rating is based on a top-down approach; it is one notch down from its parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI; BBB+). The standalone profile of COGO is in the ‘BB’ rating category. Nevertheless, COGO’s standalone ‘BB’ credit profile is limited by its relatively small scale, short track record of around three years in Tier 3 cities and weaker margins reflecting the low average selling price (ASP) in Tier 3 cities.

The affirmation reflects a continued linkage between COGO and COLI in terms of strategy, operations and ownership.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Benefits and Support from parent: COLI, one of the largest and most profitable homebuilders in China, is the major shareholder of COGO with a 37.98% stake. COLI focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities whereas COGO focuses on Tier 3 cities. COGO is of long-term strategic importance to COLI as it is the only entity through which the group is expanding in Tier 3 cities. The two companies are integrated, sharing senior and operational management as well as brand names, market intelligence and management systems.

Tier 3 Cities Strategies: COGO focuses on Tier 3 cities that are regional or provincial economic centres or cities which benefits from expanded urbanisation of Tier 1 or 2 cities. These cities can support higher ASP compared with the lesser Tier 3 cities. The GDP of the Tier 3 cities that COGO operates in is expected to increase by around 10 in 2014, compared with the 7.5% growth for the whole of China. In addition, COGO commanded top position by sales in five of the thirteen Tier 3 cities where COGO operated. COGO’s strategy is to achieve a top three market share in all the cities that they do business in, which in return would allow stronger pricing power and market influence.

Strong Execution Capabilities: Since 2010, COLI has transferred more than 142 professionals to COGO to improve the operational and execution capabilities of the subsidiary. COGO has demonstrated strong execution and asset turnover; its contracted sales increased from HKD4.1bn in 2010 to HKD17.2bn in 2013. The ratio of contracted sales to total debt is at 1.2x in 2013 and Fitch expects COGO to maintain this in the medium term. COGO’s operational model is to start construction in 100 days and start pre-sales in 200 days. In the past three years, it has managed to sell over 80% of its projects by the time they are completed.

Capital Structure Improvement Continues: COGO’s funding costs decreased from 5.658% in 2010 to 4.242% in 2013. With the help of its parent, COGO has established strategic partnerships with major commercial banks that ensure COGO will have access to sufficient credit facilities. COGO also coordinates with COLI on its treasury functions and shares both domestic and offshore banking relationships with COLI.

Strong Brand Name: “China Overseas Property” has nearly 30 years of history and has been a leading brand in the industry. In cities where COGO operates, the brand premium gives it a 6%-20% boost in its average selling prices compared with similar products in the area. COGO can also use the China Overseas Property Club of customers who have previously purchased its homes to broaden its customer network, enhance current customer relationships, and develop a mid- and high-end client base.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive rating action is unlikely without evidence of stronger contractual linkage between COLI and COGO.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Weakening of strategic, operational or ownership linkages between COLI and COGO

- Lack of support from COLI in the event of sustained weakening of COGO’s operational, financial and liquidity positions

- Negative rating action on COLI