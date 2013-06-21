RPT- Fitch Affirms Paradigm Pion Money Market Fund at 'AA(twn)/V1(twn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Paradigm Pion Money Market Fund’s (Paradigm Pion MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at ‘AA(twn)’ and its National Fund Volatility Rating at ‘V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Paradigm Asset Management Co., Ltd (PAM). The Investment advisor is solely-owned by Waterland Securities Co., Ltd (WSC: BBB/A+(twn)/Stable), which itself is 58%-owned by and a consolidated entity of Waterland Financial Holdings Co., Ltd (WFH: BBB/A+(twn)/Stable). WSC fully acquired PAM in February 2011.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the fund’s strong credit quality based on Fitch’s National Rating scale and the portfolio assets’ short maturity profile, which is consistent with the fund’s investment objective of providing shareholders with stable return while maintaining high liquidity and capital preservation. The portfolio has high average credit quality with 97% of assets rated within ‘A(twn)’ to ‘AAA(twn)’ at end-April 2013. The Fund Credit Rating is capped at ‘AA(twn)’ to reflect the presence of low-rated securities in the fund’s portfolio with 3% of assets rated ‘BBB(twn)’ at end-April 2013. The fund saw a notable increase in its assets under management (AuM) in recent months helped by distribution channels from WSC and other subsidiaries of WFH. The fund has allocated a majority of its increased assets into repos which generally have durations of less than 10 days. Over 70% of these repos, which accounted for 41.9% of the portfolio at end-April 2013, are backed by government bonds or investment-grade corporate bonds. The rest are backed by unrated collateral but credit risk should be manageable given the satisfactory credit profile of associated counterparties.

The fund has a high concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is acceptable, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above ‘A-(twn)’ - representing 41.64% of the fund’s AuM, generally in line with domestic peers’. The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets’ short weighted-average maturity (at 47 days at end-April 2013).

The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial papers, repos or short-term bonds. It is a medium-sized money market fund in Taiwan with TWD10.95bn in AuM at end-April 2013 (approximating 1.35% of the domestic listed money market fund market).

Fitch considers the investment advisor, PAM, suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The management team has mostly over a decade of experience in the field and investment process has remained stable despite its recent ownership change.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan’s banking sector. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund’s short-maturity profile.

To maintain bond fund ratings, PAM, the manager of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolio holdings, credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, refer to Fitch’s report of the fund available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch’s web site at www.fitchratings.com. ‘AA(twn)’ fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch’s national rating scale. Funds rated ‘V1(twn)’ are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.