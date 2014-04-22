Fitch Affirms PartnerRe's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PartnerRe Ltd.'s (PartnerRe) ratings, including its 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd., the company's principal (re)insurance operating subsidiary. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings affirmation reflects the company's continued strong competitive position, solid balance sheet, moderate operating and financial leverage, and good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation. The company's ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the company's risk management capabilities will enable it to maintain its strong and liquid balance sheet during periods that experience heightened underwriting losses and/or capital market volatility. Partially offsetting these favorable factors is PartnerRe's relatively higher exposure to low-frequency but high-severity events. PartnerRe's ratings also reflect Fitch's current Negative sector outlook on global reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have deteriorated with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and conditions across a wide range of lines. PartnerRe posted sizable growth in written premiums in 2013 at levels greater than the market and most peers. Total company net premiums written (NPW) increased 18% in 2013, following significantly more modest growth of 1.9% in 2012. Due to this growth, PartnerRe's NPW to equity ratio increased to 0.80x at Dec. 31, 2013 from 0.66x at Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch recognizes that top line premium growth can prove beneficial in advancing a company's market position and size/scale. However, Fitch also cautions that rapid growth can create additional risks in underwriting quality and pricing adequacy on new business, especially during a period of market competitiveness. Fitch's concerns about PartnerRe's comparatively rapid recent growth during at a time when pricing is under pressure in many of the company's core business lines is partially mitigated by the fact that a significant portion of PartnerRe's recent top line gains emanated from businesses where pricing and loss experience is largely uncorrelated with the company's traditional property/casualty business. Specifically, the two largest contributors to PartnerRe's net written premium growth were agriculture business and life and health reinsurance. Excluding these two lines, PartnerRe's net written premiums increased by 10.2% in 2013. The company has decreased its property catastrophe premiums, where pricing is currently under the greatest pressure, in each of the past two years. Fitch expects PartnerRe to manage its growth prudently and does not anticipate that the company will grow its premiums considerably greater than the market and peers over a longer period of time. PartnerRe's 2013 underwriting and operating profitability were strong, characterized by an 85.3% combined ratio and 12.1% operating return on common equity. Results in 2013 benefited from significantly lower catastrophe losses versus the prior two years but this was partially offset by an $86 million year over year reduction in net investment income, stemming from the prevailing low interest rate environment. PartnerRe's net income to common shareholders during 2013 totaled $597 million, which was suppressed by $526 million of unrealized investment losses on fixed income investments during the period. Fitch notes that these valuation declines were largely related to the increase in risk free interest rates during the second quarter of 2013 and were similar to declines observed across the insurance sector during this time period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Due to PartnerRe's high current rating category, Fitch views a near-term rating upgrade as unlikely, in the absence of a material change in risk profile resulting in significantly lower underwriting volatility observed over an extended period. Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Barring a significant shift in business mix toward less volatile lines, an increase in net written premium to GAAP equity ratios to levels that exceed 0.9x; --Net leverage (the sum of net premiums written and total liabilities, less any ceded reserves and debt, divided by equity) exceeding 3.5x; --Failure to report calendar-year combined ratios in the mid 90%'s or better; --Operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage ratios that fall below approximately 8x; --Investment write downs or adverse loss reserve development of a magnitude that caused Fitch to question the strength of PartnerRe's balance sheet; --If the company were to report significantly worse underwriting results and overall profitability than comparably rated peers. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd. --IFS at 'AA-'. PartnerRe Ltd. --IDR at 'A+'; --$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 5.875% series F non cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at 'A'; --$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Committee Chairperson Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 