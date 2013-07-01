RPT-Fitch affirms Penarth Trust series following addition of accounts

July 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Penarth Credit Card Backed Securities plc’s notes. The notes are backed by UK credit card receivables originated by the Bank of Scotland plc (BOS; A/Stable/F1) and Lloyds TSB Bank plc (LTSB; A/Stable/F1). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmations follow a review of the outstanding series, including a detailed analysis of intended new account designation, current performance, expectations for future performance and a review of the structural features.

Fitch has been notified that a pool of principal balances from an eligible pool of LTSB and HBOS receivables will be added to the receivables trust. The additions include some former partnership accounts which were acquired in conjunction with third-party trade union organisations, constituting approximately 1.5% of the total pool after the additions. The partnership agreements expired in 2012 and these cards have been rebranded as either Halifax or BoS cards. Given that a new set of standard ‘terms and conditions’ was issued with the rebranded card, Fitch does not expect any enforceability issues to arise with regard to these accounts.

Fitch has analysed the characteristics of the additions and performance of the former partnership accounts from which the eligible accounts will be transferred to the trust and expects that the addition will not have an adverse impact on the trust’s performance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The trust’s performance has generally been stable to improving since the last review in October 2013. 60-180 day delinquency rates had stabilised at 1.3% as of May 2013, slightly declining from 1.5% in September 2012 while the charge-off rate was in the range of 5.0%-6.0% over the same period. Additionally, the gross yield increased slightly (22.7% as of May 2013). The monthly payment rate (MPR) as of May 2013 was 21.9%, which is an improvement of 3.8% since September 2012, resulting from more reward-oriented cards in the trust and boosted by the deleveraging of UK credit card holders.

The jobless rate in the UK was unchanged in the three months to April, at 7.8%, with 2.51m people out of work. While the high unemployment figure is a general concern about the UK economy, the agency considers that it is the change in unemployment or new bankruptcy orders that drive charge-offs and not the level. Fitch expects the unemployment rate to remain stable in 2013 and 2014, at 8.1% and 7.9% respectively. Overall, the agency believes that UK credit card performance will remain fairly stable, with only limited increases in delinquency and charge-off levels, starting in H213. The agency expects a stable payment rate and yield performance across the industry in the UK. Fitch’s recent downgrade of the UK to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ does not have an impact on our analysis, as stated in our most recent index report (see ‘Credit Card Index UK’ dated 8 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.)

Along with its analysis on account additions, Fitch reviewed the trust’s current performance and expectations for future performance. As a result, the agency decided to maintain its base-case monthly payment rate for Penarth at 18.0%, which is below the reported payment rates since Fitch revised this metric in October 2012. In addition, Fitch expects an increasing trend in delinquencies, followed by increasing charge-off rates towards the end of this year as the agency believes that the current levels of charge-offs are not sustainable in the long term given the weakness of the economic recovery. However, we think that the Penarth trust performed better than our charge-off expectation and therefore have revised the charge-off base case downwards to 7.5% from 8.5%. In addition, the agency revised its yield expectation for Penarth upwards to 16% from 15% considering more fee-based reward products in the pool which became noticeable with the recent increases in the reported yield figures of the trust.

The notes pay a floating rate coupon linked to GBP LIBOR, which have recently been at relatively low levels. Consequently, the series have benefited from the healthy margin between interest receipts on the collateral pool and coupon payments.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In Fitch’s view, the main rating drivers for credit card transactions are charge-offs, MPRs, and yield. With the trust’s latest reported performance levels, the notes could withstand additional shocks with limited rating impact. Based on the current robustness, only a combined deterioration of the mentioned drivers paired with an increase in interest rates would put the ratings under pressure.

The rating actions are as follows:

EUR250m Series 2010 A3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP300m Series 2010-2 A3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP125m Series 2011-1 A2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

USD600m Series 2011-2 A1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

USD750m Series 2012-1 A1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP200m Series 2010 B1 affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP330m Series 2010-2 B1 affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable