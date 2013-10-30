Fitch Affirms Pernod Ricard SA at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard SA's (Pernod) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Pernod's continuing progress in improving credit metrics - leverage in particular - towards levels consistent with its investment grade rating. Healthy profit growth of 6%, combined with a prudent approach to M&A and to shareholder distributions enabled this in the financial year ending June 2013 (FY13). For FY14, Fitch expects more limited profit growth as a result of the decelerating pace of developing markets as well as capex and inventory investments, leaving free cash flow (FCF) at around EUR350m-EUR400m. Nevertheless, Pernod maintains strong innovation capability, geographic diversification and successful brands, which all provide a good cushion against any headwinds in the trading environment and alleviating M&A pressure. KEY RATING DRIVERS Investment Grade Rating Pernod's 'BBB-' rating reflects continuing improvements in its financial flexibility and diminished risk of debt-funded acquisitions, despite still high leverage. Pernod's operating profile is one of the best in the sector, ahead of other important but smaller international players (Remy Cointreau, BBB-/Stable; Beam Inc., BBB/Stable; Brown Forman A+/Stable), which have more conservative capital structures. Pernod also has superior cash flow profiles compared with its 'BBB' rated alcoholic beverage peers. Strong Business Profile Pernod's ratings reflect its position as the number-two player in the global spirits industry, its geographically diverse operations (with over 40% of sales in developing markets), a product portfolio that includes powerful brands in the major international categories of consumption, and good pricing-point diversification. In developing markets, many of its exclusive products enjoy pricing power that can support revenues should volumes weaken. Developing Markets Deceleration Demand growth for premium and above-priced spirits in developing markets has started to decelerate from the end of 2012, but has been partly compensated by improvements in demand in North America. Consequently, in FY14 we do not expect Pernod to be able to replicate the 5% revenue and 6% profit organic growth seen in FY13, but overall operating profit should remain resilient. Although during 2013 there have been signs that Chinese spending on expensive products is partly contracting, emerging middle classes in the developing world are becoming more accustomed to consuming western-style products such as Pernod's wines and spirits. Pernod should therefore avoid a contraction of revenues in FY14 resulting from the on-going deceleration of developing markets consumption . Investment Mode Constrains FCF In order to accommodate the sharply growing demand for Scotch whisky and cognac, Pernod is investing to increase both production capacity and stocks of maturing inventories. Consequently, Fitch projects that FCF growth will be held back over FY14 and FY15. The heavier working capital absorption and higher capex would likely limit annual FCF to around EUR350m to EUR400m. Reducing Debt Burden Despite continuing progress on paying down debt, Pernod's credit metrics remain weaker than many 'BBB' category rated peers in the alcoholic beverage sector and only at FYE13 reached a more acceptable level for the current 'BBB-' . This is still the result of the debt incurred to fund its EUR5.7bn acquisition of Vin & Spirit in July 2008. Pernod reduced its net lease- and factoring-adjusted debt/FFOR to 5.1x at FYE13 a level that is now nearing the maximum 5.0x threshold that Fitch considers compatible with the current 'BBB-' IDR. However, in FY14 we expect weaker progress in de-leveraging as a result of possible currency headwinds that may affect FFO. Adequate Financial Flexibility Coupled with likely limited FCF growth, Pernod's high leverage does not allow it to engage in major debt-funded M&A and follow in the steps of its peer, Diageo. Management has repeatedly stated its focus on organic growth and deleveraging. Mitigating this, Fitch believes the company should still be able to fund an annual budget for bolt-on acquisitions of a few hundred million euros whilst preventing deterioration in leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFO greater than 5.0x - Fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x - FCF in the low single digits as a percentage of sales - EBITDA margin dropping below 25% Positive: Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to be limited during 2014, upward rating pressure could materialise if the following occurred: - Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFOR under 3.5x-3.7x - Fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x A pre-condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the mid-high single digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three position in the industry. Contact: Primary Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Anne Porte Associate Director +33 1 4429 9136 Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 