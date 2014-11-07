Fitch Affirms Petercam Bonds Government Sustainable's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Petercam L Bonds Government Sustainable here PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petercam Bonds Government Sustainable's (PBGS) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined socially responsible investment (SRI) approach, guided by an independent advisory board, and its robust allocation and duration positioning by three experienced portfolio managers (PMs). KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Launched in December 2007, PBGS is a UCITS IV-compliant Luxembourg SICAV with EUR73m of assets as of end-September 2014, The fund invests in euro-denominated sovereign bonds from OECD countries following the SRI approach. The fund is fully invested, with a bias towards 'AAA'/'AA' rated eurozone government bonds. Investment Process The fund's investment philosophy is that countries engaged in sustainable development will see a positive impact on their creditworthiness over the long-term. A quantitative analysis using over 50 criteria generates a ranking of OECD countries by sustainability metrics. The top 50% of countries by ranking are eligible for investment. The PMs aim to weight their allocation towards countries with the highest SRI rankings, although availability of euro-denominated issues is a consideration. Resources A group of three seasoned portfolio managers (PMs), which includes Petercam IAM's fixed income Chief Investment Officer, are responsible for investment decisions, while drawing on the research and opinions of the fixed-income team of nine and macro-economics team of two. Petercam IAM also employs a dedicated SRI co-ordinator, who sits on the advisory board with two additional Petercam IAM staff and three independent experts. An independent investment risk team of seven oversees and challenges PMs' decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics such as Barclays POINT. Petercam IAM has outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012. Track Record Over the last five years, the fund's performance has matched that of the JP Morgan EMU Government Index, which is used for reference only, given the fund's restricted SRI universe. The fund's performance is explained by its bias towards highly rated, rates-sensitive rather than credit-sensitive eurozone government bonds. Fund Manager Petercam IAM is fully-owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968. Petercam SA is 70%-owned by 12 partners. At end-June 2014 Petercam SA had EUR14.4bn assets under management, of which 27% were invested in fixed income. The company's historical focus has been on European assets, until it initiated global and thematic investment strategies in the mid-2000s. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals. Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade, given the specific nature of the fund. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director +33 1 44 29 92 75 Committee Chairperson Committee Chairman Davie Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +1 (212) 908 0386 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.