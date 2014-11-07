Fitch Affirms Petercam Equities World Sustainable's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Petercam Equities World Sustainable here PARIS, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petercam Equities World Sustainable's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined investment approach, which is supported by a systematic screening and well-defined portfolio construction process. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Petercam Equities World Sustainable is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR301.7m of assets as of end-October 2014, investing in 50 equally weighted large-cap global companies. The fund has an emerging markets (EM), quality growth bias and has exposure to the financial sector. Investment Process The fund's active, long-only investment strategy is primarily driven by fundamental bottom-up selection of quality stocks, complemented by top-down structural investment themes. The fund targets large-cap quality growth companies that are potentially future market leaders and comply with Petercam's sustainability criteria. Geographical allocation is derived from the Oxford Economics' 2025 GDP forecasts and focuses on companies' sales location rather than on their domicile. Resources An international equity team of five is headed by the fund's lead portfolio manager and benefits from wider investment resources. These resources are the fund's advisory board consisting of Petercam's senior investment professionals, a European equity research team of nine analysts and a dedicated SRI (socially responsible investment) coordinator. An independent investment risk team of six oversees and challenges portfolio managers' decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics. Track Record The fund, which has been managed with the current strategy since 2008, has been an average performer in its global equity category. EM and the exclusion of the financial sector explain most of performance deviation from the indicative benchmark, MSCI World. Fund Manager Petercam IAM is fully-owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968. Petercam SA is 70%-owned by 12 partners. At end-June 2014 Petercam SA had EUR14.4bn assets under management, of which 32% were invested in equities. The company's historical focus has been on European assets, until it initiated global and thematic investment strategies in the mid-2000s. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a downgrade. Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade, given the specific nature of the fund. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. 