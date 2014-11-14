Fitch Affirms Phatra Securities at 'A-(tha)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Phatra Securities Public Company Limited's (Phatra) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Phatra's ratings are based on its standalone financial strength, and reflect its sound domestic brokerage franchise for institutional and high-net-worth clients, and its strong investment banking presence. The ratings also take into account Phatra's higher leverage than in past years, market risk exposures, and sensitivity to volatile stock market conditions. However, Fitch has not observed any fundamental increase in investment risk appetite or volatility, and believes that its track record in managing and hedging risk means that no change in the ratings is yet warranted. Phatra benefits from business referrals, funding and resources from its parent company, Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited (KK). These are benefits reflected in Phatra's business and financial profile. Similar to all local brokerage firms, Phatra's performance is sensitive to changes in stock market conditions. The intensifying competition in the brokerage industry is likely to continue to put pressure on Phatra's profitability over the longer term. However, Fitch expects Phatra to remain among the stronger players in the local industry, supported by its well-established business expertise, strong client base, and its relatively diversified revenue streams. RATING SENSITIVITIES Phatra's standalone ratings are among the highest of Fitch-rated securities firms in Thailand. Rating upside is limited unless Phatra can improve its market position and materially lower its risk profile and leverage, sustain that through industry cycles, and demonstrate less sensitivity to market volatility. Persistently higher leverage relative to industry peers (including sustaining leverage around 2013 peak levels), a substantial decline in liquidity (including through much higher use of short-term finance), or structurally inferior profitability, would likely lead to negative rating action. A significant and sustained rise in investment risk appetite and/or sensitivity to market volatility would also constitute downside risk to Phatra's ratings. Evidence of greater reliance on KK for support, particularly related to income generation and funding, may affect Phatra's ratings insofar as KK itself is currently experiencing pressure on its own financial strength. Contact: Primary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901

Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 31 January 2014, 'Securities Firm Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.