RPT-Fitch affirms Phedina 2010 following restructuring

June 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed two tranches of Phedina Hypotheken 2010 (Phedina 2010) as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0544014854): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0544016396): affirmed at ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Repurchase of Loans and Transaction Restructured:

On 21 June 2013, around EUR1bn, which are loans that was originated through and serviced by Stater (RPS1-), was repurchased from the existing transaction portfolio, thereby decreasing the portfolio size to EUR7.4bn from EUR8.4bn. Simultaneously the amount of existing class A and class B notes were decreased by EUR950m and EUR50m, respectively. The issuer also decreased the non-amortising reserve fund to EUR292m on the 25 July 2013, which resulted in unchanged credit enhancement (CE) levels on the rated notes of 9.01% and 3.94%.

Increased Credit Risk Profile

The transaction portfolio after restructuring has a slightly higher credit risk profile which is reflected by the increase in Fitch’s weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (WAFF) to 23.1% for ‘AAAsf’ stresses compared with 20.8% in January 2013. The main contributors to the higher WAFF were an increase in the WA original loan-to-value ratio and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) to 99.7% and 31.8% from 96.9% and 29.9% in June 2012, respectively. The loans in arrears by three or more months increase to 0.57% of the restructured pool from 0.37% compared with the March 2013 pool.

Further advances are still permitted up to the first optional redemption date in October 2015 subject to some conditions. Fitch does not expect a significant deterioration of the portfolio due to the inclusion of further advances and only a limited deterioration was incorporated in Fitch’s analysis.

Post restructuring, the transaction portfolio contains 49.3% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie, or NHG). No reduction in base foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was applied, based on historical performance data received. Fitch also used historical claim data to calculate a pay-out ratio assumption which was applied in the agency’s analysis and resulted in an increased recovery rate.

Commingling Risk:

The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’), however the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal Finance (BNPPF) which is unrated by Fitch. In Fitch’s analysis, the non-amortising reserve fund featured in the transaction would be available to mitigate payment interruption risk and the agency has assumed one month of commingling loss in the credit enhancement levels should BNPPF default.

Stable Performance to date

Phedina 2010 has performed reasonably well in the past 12 months. Cumulative losses stand at 0.03%. Fitch understands that Novalink contacts borrowers on the first day after a payment is missed and sends a default letter to the borrower after 20 days in arrears. The special servicer also reported that historically 95% of the defaulted loans have been recovered through private sales, which is at the higher end of the market average.

In Fitch’s opinion, the sound management of the portfolio and the stable performance to date are sufficient to absorb the slight deterioration in pool quality. This has led the agency to affirm the current ratings on the class A and B notes, which benefit from the same level of CE as prior to the restructuring.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As Phedina 2010’s WA current loan-to-value ratio is more than 95%, further negative rating actions on the notes may be triggered by house price declines beyond Fitch’s expectations. This would limit expected recoveries and cause additional stress on portfolio cashflows.