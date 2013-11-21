RPT-Fitch affirms Philippines' Globe Telecom at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippine-based Globe Telecom Inc.’s (Globe) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB-'. The senior unsecured and National Long-Term Rating were also affirmed at ‘BBB-’ and ‘AAA(PHL)’ respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Solid Market Position: The ratings reflect Globe’s status as the second-largest telecom operator in the duopoly-like Philippine market after Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT, BBB/Stable). Globe is the only operator competing with PLDT in all three segments and has substantial market share - wireless (40%), broadband (30%) and fixed line (20%). Globe benefits from a relatively benign regulatory regime with inexpensive spectrum costs, no mobile number portability, no tower sharing and unregulated tariffs.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the company’s financial metrics will remain commensurate with its current rating level over the next 12 to 18 months, even though margin deterioration is likely to continue.

Strength in Post-paid: Globe continues to expand its share in the post-paid market by offering fully customized tariff plans while PLDT is likely to remain less aggressive in the near term. In 9M13 Globe’s post-paid services accounted for 37% of mobile revenues, compared with 33% a year earlier, due to the subscriber base growing 19% over the previous year. The company’s strength in the post-paid segment and higher portion of smartphone users (18% versus PDLT’s 10%) are likely to result in better data monetisation leading to strong growth in wireless mobile as well as the broadband sector.

Margin under Pressure: We expect to see a gradual margin decline over the medium term. This is due to growing competition with unlimited tariff offerings and handset subsidies. This trend is unlikely to reverse in a mature wireless industry with penetration rate over 110%. Additionally the structural shift from high-margin traditional voice services to low-margin data service is contributing to margin contraction. Globe’s EBITDA margin is likely to fall to around 40% in the near term from 42% in 2012.

Capex Reduces after Peak: We expect its capex to reduce and be maintained at 19% of sales in 2014 and thereafter (2013: 31%) once network upgrades are completed by the end of 2013. This network modernisation investment will result in FFO-adjusted net leverage reaching 2.55x in 2013. However, the reduction in capex results in leverage trending down towards low 2x in the medium term.

Globe’s capex will be around PHP29bn in 2013 (31% of sales) compared with PHP20bn in the previous years.

BayanTel Provides Additional Spectrum: Globe is using BayanTel’s existing 10MHz spectrum on the 1800MHz band after its acquisition of BayanTel’s debt in 2012 (at a 69% discount to its face value). BayanTel also has claims on an additional 10MHz on the 2100MHz band currently subject to a permanent court injunction that Globe is looking to use. Additional spectrum should aid Globe towards improved network quality and enable further data growth. Globe is in the process of converting significant portions of its holdings of BayanTel’s debt into equity, with a view to own a majority stake in BayanTel.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Any debt-funded acquisitions or a sharp deterioration in the company’s operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 2.5x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

-Easing competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage declining to below 1.5x on a sustained basis.