Fitch Affirms Philips on Lighting Spinoff Plan

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Philips' (Philips) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. This follows the group's announcement to split up its business into a HealthTech Company (HealthTech), combining its healthcare and consumer lifestyle divisions, and a Lighting Company. Based on our initial analysis, HealthTech (which we assume would inherit Philips' ratings) will remain capable of strong cash generation. Even if the entire current group debt was allocated to HealthTech - which we consider unlikely - we believe that management would have sufficient tools to maintain a financial profile commensurate with an 'A' rating in the medium term. The affirmation reflects our view that the loss of diversification from the separation will be largely mitigated by HealthTech's less volatile earnings profile and a business profile that remains commensurate with the 'A' category. HealthTech will be more stable and have higher margins than the combined Philips group. In addition, it will benefit from substantial scale of operations, leading market positions, with exposure to long-term structurally growing markets and a strong brand name. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that management will continue to pursue conservative financial policies consistent with past practice, as laid out in their recent capital markets day. We will continue to monitor the separation of the two businesses and the carve-out of the lumiled and automotive lighting business. KEY RATING DRIVERS Loss of Diversification HealthTech will not benefit from the same multi-sector diversification as the existing Philips group, which is exposed to the healthcare, consumer and lighting markets. However, the loss of diversification is, to a large extent, mitigated by HealthTech's scale of operations, leading positions and improved earnings profile. Fitch considers the loss of synergies from the separation limited, given unrelated technologies. Improved Earnings Profile We expect HealthTech to benefit from an improved earnings profile that is more resilient than that of the Philips group. We forecast EBITDAR margin to improve to the mid double-digits for HealthTech, following the separation in 2016. However, group profitability will be challenged in the near term by the temporary production suspension at its Cleveland production facility, slower healthcare spending in the US than previously expected and large restructuring and investments required by its cost savings programme. Additional Cost Cutting Fitch considers as credit positive the EUR300m of additional cost savings that will be made possible by the separation, although benefits will initially be consumed by EUR50m annual restructuring costs. Additional annual cost savings (net of restructuring costs) according to management will increase from EUR50m in 2015 to EUR300m in 2017 as restructuring costs recede. Philips' management has a strong track record in implementing its cost savings measures. Its existing cost-savings programme had previously been increased to EUR1.5bn by 2015 from EUR500m initially. Together, these initiatives will result in EUR1.8bn in cost savings by 2016 and improve operating leverage over the long term. Strong Balance Sheet We expect HealthTech to maintain a strong balance sheet and credit metrics that are commensurate with the current ratings. Fitch forecasts funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be well below 1x by end-2015, and free cash flow (FCF) margins to improve as the group's cost-savings programme progresses. Sizeable Shareholder Returns The group's current financial policy is shareholder-friendly, but compatible with its current ratings. The group continues with its EUR1.5bn share buyback programme, following the completion of a EUR2bn share buyback programme in mid-2013. These shareholder returns more than offset the credit benefits of its dividend scrip option since 2010, which historically has been the mode of payment for more than half of the group's dividends. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action is unlikely post separation, but could occur if the group improves its business mix and diversification, if the group has a net cash position and continues to improve its FCF stability and FFO margin. A downgrade could occur if FFO margin is below 10%, FCF margin is significantly below 5% or FFO adjusted net leverage is above 1x over a sustained period. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is different than the original rating committee outcome. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 