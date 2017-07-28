Fitch Affirms PICC Life's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PICC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (PICC Life) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of 'A+' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects PICC Life's stable ownership structure, progress in improving its business quality, steady increase in new business value, and broad distribution network. Fitch has provided a three-notch uplift from PICC Life's standalone credit profile to recognise that the Chinese Ministry of Finance (MoF) is the ultimate owner of the insurer. Fitch believes that there is a high probability that the Chinese government (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A+) would provide capital or policy support, if needed, due to its majority ownership and the insurer's vast base of policyholders. The MoF owns PICC Life through its 70.47% ownership of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC Group). PICC Group controls a 71.08% stake in PICC Life, while its insurance subsidiary PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PICC P&C) has an 8.61% stake. Both PICC Life and PICC P&C are core insurance subsidiaries within PICC Group. PICC P&C is China's largest property and casualty insurer, which consistently captures about one-third of the Chinese non-life insurance market. PICC Life has made satisfactory progress in optimising its business structure. Given its current product strategy, Fitch expects the company's new business value (NBV) and the portion of regular new business premium to increase further. Single-premium policies still accounted for about 72.5% of its total gross premiums in 2016, but PICC Life's first-year regular premiums rose to 15.3% of its total premiums in 2016 from 6.6% in 2015. Value of new business grew by about 53% to CNY4.1 billion in 2016 despite the shrinkage in its overall NBV margin. Emphasis on the distribution of regular-premium life products is likely to further lengthen the duration of PICC Life's insurance liabilities. Nonetheless, the duration mismatches between PICC Life's assets and liabilities remained manageable at end-2016. PICC Life has maintained sound liquidity to support cash outflows from insurance liabilities as liquid assets accounted for about 71% of its policyholders' liabilities at end-2016. PICC Life reported a reduction in capital buffer because of ongoing premium growth, higher exposure to risky assets and a decline in shareholders' equity. While PICC Life's capital score as measured by the Fitch Prism Factor Based Model (FBM) still stood at 'Adequate' at end-2016, the ratio of PICC Life's equity capital to total non-linked assets dropped to 8.8% at end-2016 from 9.8% at end-2015. The company's comprehensive solvency margin ratio, in terms of China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS), decreased to 177% at end-2016 from 216% at end-2015. PICC Life continues to face concentration risk relating to its long-term equity investment in Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (BB+/Stable). The insurer's 6.7% shareholding in the bank carries a book value of CNY23 billion, which represented about 69% of the company's capital equity at end-2016. The ratio of risky assets, which are mainly equities and property investment, to capital equity amounted to 214% at end-2016, which is far in excess of Fitch's median guideline for an 'A' IFS rating. PICC Life is the seventh-largest life insurer in mainland China, with a market share of 4.8% by gross direct premiums in 2016. It has continued to expand its agency force across the nation. The company's number of individual insurance agents rose by 33.6% to more than 189,000 in 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: - Change in the ownership structure with a reduction in the MoF's stake in PICC Life, - Downward adjustment of China's long-term local-currency sovereign rating, - Weakening in risk-based capitalisation with PICC Life's comprehensive solvency margin ratio as measured by C-ROSS at below 170% or its capital score computed by the Fitch Prism FBM at below 'Adequate', or - A rise in PICC Group's consolidated financial leverage to consistently above 30%. An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term because the rating benefits from an uplift to China's long-term local-currency sovereign rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 