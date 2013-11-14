Fitch Affirms Platinum Underwriters Senior Notes at 'BBB+' & IFS at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd. (PTP) and subsidiaries as follows: --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'; --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. A full list of ratings is included at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Platinum's history of solid capitalization, moderate financial and operating leverage, and high-quality and liquid investment portfolio, as well as a materially reduced exposure to U.S. and international catastrophe losses. The company reported a 62.3% calendar year combined ratio in the first nine months of 2013, improved from 75.2 in the prior year period. These results are in line with the strong performance that Platinum has reported over the long term, with significant favorable prior year reserve development including reserve releases from prior year catastrophe events such as Superstorm Sandy and the Tohoku earthquake in Japan. Net income declined by approximately 15% for year to date 2013 versus the same period in the prior year due to significantly lower investment income. Return on shareholders' equity was 13.5% through nine months 2013. Through the first nine months of 2013, the company continued to benefit from considerable prior year favorable reserve development. PTP's reserves have consistently developed favorably over the past several years, averaging 19.5% of earned premiums between 2008 and 2012. PTP reported $140 million of reserve releases through nine months of 2013, which represented a 34.5 point benefit to the reported combined ratio. The company's expense ratio has increased over the past 18 months as compensation accruals have increased due to improved performance, while earned premiums have continued to decline over the period. Platinum's expense ratio was 32.5% through nine months in 2013, up from 29.8% and 25.8% at the 9 month marks in 2012 and 2011, respectively. PTP reported $30 million of catastrophe losses, primarily related to German hailstorms and flooding in Central and Eastern Europe, in the first nine months of 2013. These losses added 7.4 points to the nine-month 2013 combined ratio, which placed it among the higher end of reinsurance peer companies during the period. In recent quarters, PTP has taken steps to reduce their amount of gross catastrophe exposure, particularly in non-peak geographies, with the largest reductions taking place in the Property and Marine segment. Fitch will continue to monitor PTP's willingness and ability to expand their writings in the remainder of 2013 and into 2014 if promising opportunities for writing future business become available to the company. Fitch views PTP's use of financial leverage as moderate and its historical operating earnings-based interest coverage as good. At Sept. 30, 2013, the company's financial leverage ratio was 12.8% and from 2008 through 2012 the company's GAAP interest coverage averaged 8.2x. Fitch views PTP's investment portfolio as high-quality with good liquidity characteristics. The company invests almost entirely in fixed income and cash and short-term investments and at 2.5 years at Sept. 30, 2013, the duration of the company's investment portfolio is lower relative to recent periods as the company has maintained a higher proportion of cash in its investment portfolio. As a result, the company should be less exposed to significant unrealized investment losses if interest rates were to rise rapidly. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include: --Failure to maintain a low 90's average calendar-year combined ratio over a multi-year period, which approximates PTP's average result from 2008 through 2012; --Multiple years in which the company reported significant prior year adverse reserve development; --Material declines in capitalization that caused the company's shareholder's equity to fall by more than 25% from current levels; --Financial leverage increasing above 25% and underwriting leverage (net written premiums to equity) increasing to above 0.7x. While a near-term upgrade in ratings is unlikely, key rating triggers that could generate longer-term positive rating pressure include a prolonged period during which PTP outperformed comparably rated peers with respect to underwriting performance and overall profitability, continued strong risk adjusted capitalization metrics, and enhanced competitive positioning and scale in the company's key product lines. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. --IDR at 'A-'. Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'; --7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd. --IFS at 'A'. Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc. --IFS at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Gregory W. Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3264 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Gregory W. Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Aug. 19, 2013). 