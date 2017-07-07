(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Poland's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and
Local-Currency IDR
at 'F2' and 'F1', respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poland's 'A-' ratings reflect its solid macro fundamentals,
supported by a sound
monetary framework and healthy banking sector. The ratings are
constrained by a
weak level of GDP per capita relative to the peer median and
high net external
debt (34% of GDP in 2016 vs. -3% for the 'A' median). Government
debt, at 54.4%
of GDP at end-2016, is in line with the peer median.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth will rise to 3.3% in 2017 from 2.7%
in 2016.
Household revenues are benefiting from a decline in unemployment
(to a
historical low of 4.8% in May) and increased transfers under the
Family 500plus
programme. The ramp up in disbursements of EU funds from 2017
will support
investment, and Poland is benefiting from stronger growth in EU
trading
partners. GDP growth is set to decelerate slightly after 2017,
to 3.2% in 2018
and 2019, in part reflecting the expected monetary policy
tightening from 2018
and a slowdown in growth in the EU. Potential weaker than
expected external
demand is the main downside risk to the outlook. Higher than
expected recovery
in investment is the main upside risk.
Monetary policy has remained accommodative in recent years as
inflation was well
below the central bank's 2.5% target. Inflation has accelerated
to 1.5% y/y in
May (based on Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data) from
-0.2% on average in
2016. The agency expects it will increase to 2.5% by end-2019 as
the rise in
domestic demand and lower unemployment translate into upward
pressures on wages
and prices. Fitch expects that higher inflation will lead to a
gradual increase
in the policy rate from 2018.
Fitch expects the general government deficit will be 2.6% of GDP
in 2017, up
from 2.4% in 2016. The cost of increased transfers to families
(+0.3% of GDP in
2017) and implementation of an earlier retirement age from
October 2017 (+0.1%
in 2017 and 0.5% in 2018) will largely be offset by a strong
increase in
revenue, reflecting the stronger economy and improved tax
compliance (+30% y/y
for VAT collection in the first five months of 2017). From 2018,
the agency
expects that the fiscal stance will remain accommodative with a
deficit at 2.5%
of GDP in 2018 and 2019.
The agency expects that government debt, at 54.4% in 2016,
should remain stable
in 2017 and gradually decline thereafter, assuming some fiscal
tightening, real
GDP growth slightly higher than 3%, a recovery in inflation
towards 2.5% and a
gradual increase in interest rates. Given the high share of debt
in foreign
currency (32% of total state treasury debt in April 2017), a key
risk to the
debt dynamics is currency depreciation. The authorities aim to
reduce the share
of foreign debt to below 30% of the total by 2020.
Tensions with the EU have moderated relative to 2016. The
escalation of the
"rule of law" procedure, launched by the European Commission in
early 2016,
seems to have halted in recent months. Potential tensions with
the EU and the
departure of the UK from the bloc could affect the discussion on
the EU budget
and the country's allocations for the next EU financial
perspective (2021-2027).
This would possibly reduce inflows to Poland, the current
largest recipient of
EU funds, over the medium term. Local elections at end-2018 will
be a test for
the ruling party, which has led in the polls since its electoral
victory in
2015. The next general election is due in 2019.
The banking system is well capitalised (17.7% as of end-2016),
liquid and
profitable. Various policies are under discussion to support CHF
mortgage
borrowers (18% of total loans to households, 6% of GDP). Fitch
believes
potential costs for the banks would be limited and manageable.
Policies
considered include compensation for the exchange rate spread,
incentives for
voluntary restructurings including higher capital requirements
for CHF loans,
and relaxing eligibility criteria to an existing fund financed
by banks to
support distressed borrowers.
The current account deficit reduced to 0.2% of GDP in 2016 from
0.6% in 2015,
reflecting strong growth in exports and low domestic investment
in 2016. The
agency expects that the current account deficit will increase
from 2017 as
domestic demand ramps up. Combined with capital inflows,
including continuing
grants from the EU, this should remain consistent with a gradual
decline in net
external debt, to 27% of GDP by 2019 from 34% in 2016.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Poland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the high net external
debt relative to
the peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Any sign that the relevance of the 3% of GDP EU deficit
criteria weakens as a
fiscal anchor, or failure to tighten fiscal policy in order to
stabilise the
debt-GDP ratio in the medium term.
- Weaker macro-economic policy framework potentially resulting
in deterioration
in the investment climate, macro instability and lower GDP
growth.
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- Continued high GDP growth that supports income convergence
towards the 'A'
category median.
- Continued reduction in external debt ratio supported by
stronger current
account balances and
non-debt capital inflows.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economies in the eurozone, Poland's main
economic partners,
will grow 2.0% in 2017, 1.8% in 2018 and 1.4% in 2019 from 1.6%
in 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
68 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 16 23
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 12 19
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Supranational Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
