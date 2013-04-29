Fitch Affirms Poland's Bank Handlowy at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Handlowy w Warszawie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING The affirmation of Handlowy's IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that Handlowy would be supported, if required, by its ultimate 75% shareholder, Citigroup Inc. ('A'/Stable). Fitch believes that Handlowy is a core entity within Citigroup's strategically important international operations, and its support-driven Long-term IDR is notched once from that of its parent. A downgrade of Citigroup's support-driven IDRs would result in a downgrade of Handlowy's Long-term IDR. However, any downgrade would be limited to one notch because of Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+', and Citigroup's relatively strong support ability in light of its VR of 'a-' (which would limit any potential downgrade of Citigroup's IDR). The Stable Outlook on Handlowy's IDRs reflects that on Citigroup and indicates that the agency does not expect any changes to the rating in the foreseeable future. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -VR The affirmation of Handlowy's VR reflects the bank's strong standalone credit profile. Handlowy's ample liquidity, robust capitalisation, stable funding base and conservative risk management adequately cushion risks related to the weakening of the operating environment in Poland. Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR due to Handlowy's large capital and liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure if there were a marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment. An upgrade of Handlowy's VR to the 'a' category is unlikely, in light of Handlowy's rather limited franchise. Handlowy's strong capitalisation is supported by its moderate appetite for credit risk, robust asset quality, high coverage of impaired loans and substantial flexibility to absorb even very high potential credit losses. At end-2012, the Fitch Core Capital ratio of 21.7% (or 18.9% adjusted for the planned dividend payout) was one of the highest in the Polish banking system. Handlowy's liquidity position is a rating strength and is underpinned by a large portfolio of unencumbered domestic debt securities eligible for repo refinancing with the Polish National Bank. At end-2012, the liquidity buffer (PLN13.8bn) accounted for 32% of total assets, and was equal to 59% of customer deposits. At end-2012, customer deposits (split 75%/25% between corporate and retail segment) accounted for about 78% of total funding. The non-core deposits from price-sensitive large companies equalled on average a high USD1bn (13% of total deposits at end-2012), but their potential outflow would not materially weaken the bank's ample liquidity buffer. Handlowy's performance in 2013 is likely to be moderately pressured by tightening margins (due to several interest rate cuts in Q412 and Q113), a weaker operating environment and slower balance sheet growth. The bank's conservative appetite for credit risk and the strategic focus on large companies (domestic and international) and affluent individuals should mitigate the impact of the slowing Polish economy. At end-2012, the impaired loans ratio improved to 8.1% (from 10% at end-2011) mainly due to a supportive operating environment, loan growth in the relatively low risk corporate segment, further contraction of legacy consumer loans and de-recognition of non-performing loans (about 0.9% of gross loans at end-2012). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.