Fitch Affirms Polish City of Torun at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Torun's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and its National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the city's operating results and healthy debt ratios. The ratings also factor in Torun's fairly high debt driven by capital expenditure, and expected growth in the debt of the city's public sector companies. The ratings further take into account persistent pressure on the city's operating expenditure. Fitch expects Torun's operating balance to average 14% of operating revenue in 2014-2016, in line with 2013 results. We expect the city's operating performance to continue to be supported by prudent financial and strategic management, particularly long-term financial projections and close monitoring of both market conditions and budgetary execution. Torun's authorities have taken steps to control costs, to increase its revenue generation capacity through local tax policies and to acquire EU grants for investment. However, the city's aggressive investment policy has resulted in its high indebtedness. Fitch expects the city's debt to peak in 2014 at 118% of current revenue and to stabilise in the medium term as investments approach completion. Strong operating performance should allow the city to keep debt payback at 11-12 years in 2014-2016, which is below its average debt maturity, estimated at 15 years. The city is exposed to interest rate risk as 98% of Torun's debt carries floating rates. However, Fitch believes such risks should be kept manageable by the city's prudent budgetary approach. Indirect risk is expected to grow in 2014-2015 as a result of municipal companies' investments. Fitch forecasts indirect debt to rise to PLN460m in 2015 from PLN261m in 2013. Torun will support the companies' debt service with capital injections upon completion of investment projects, and these figures would have been included in the city's multi-year financial projections for 2014-2040. As with other Polish subnationals, Torun has been facing pressure to increase operating expenditure. This is driven mainly by under-funded responsibilities transferred to local governments by the State and by rigid spending that is dominated by education and social care. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city reduces its direct and indirect debt, after completion of the municipal companies' investments, while maintaining strong operating performance. The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates and/or if direct debt exceeds Fitch's projections, leading to higher debt service and debt payback, with the operating balance insufficient to cover debt service.