Fitch Affirms Portugal at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portugal's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Positive. The issue ratings on Portugal's unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed Portugal's Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and the Positive Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: The rebalancing of the Portuguese economy remains on track, with the economy expected to return to positive GDP growth in 2014. The current account swung from a deficit of 12.2% of GDP in 2008 into a small surplus in 2013. On a flow basis, the economy was in a net lending position of 1.6% of GDP in 2Q14. Household debt has declined to 94.3% of GDP from over 100% in 2010 and the sector is in a net lending position. The general government deficit (GGD) declined to 4.9 % of GDP in 2013 from 11.2% in 2010. The labour market is markedly improving. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 14% in August 2014 from a peak of 17.4% in early 2013, according to Eurostat data. Both employment growth and a fall in the labour supply, partly through emigration, have contributed to the decline in the unemployment rate, with employment growth being the main driver in 2014. Financing conditions further improved over the past six months. The yield curve has flattened significantly and the government plans to reduce its cash buffer to EUR9.4bn (5.4% of GDP) by end-2014, reflecting its much improved access to market financing at affordable yields over the past several months. Portugal's reserve currency flexibility score has been increased to '1' from '0' in Fitch's Sovereign Rating Model in light of its track record of favourable market access since the end of the Troika programme. Balancing these positive developments, since the previous rating review in April 2014, the following fiscal and economic risks have emerged: Budget execution has been challenging in 2014. The Constitutional Court rulings (in December 2013 and May 2014) effectively prevented the implementation of a large part of the 2014 measures. However, the slippage on the expenditure side has been offset by revenue over-performance. The government has therefore confirmed the GGD target of 4% of GDP (excluding one-off factors) for 2014 without adopting additional consolidation measures. According to UTAO, the parliamentary technical unit for budget support, in order to meet the 2014 budget deficit target of 4%, the deficit in 2H14 would have to improve by 1.5% of GDP relative to the same period last year. This implies a stronger budget performance relative to 1H14 when the deficit declined by 0.8% of GDP. In Fitch's view, this is realistic but relies on stronger GDP growth performance in H214 and revenue growth. In this respect, the good tourist season and August retail sales figures (+2.3%mom) appear supportive. For 2015, the government targets a GGD of 2.5% of GDP. Part of the expenditure cuts underpinning the 2015 target (and envisaged in the Fiscal Strategy 2014-18) will be difficult to implement. Fitch expects some slippage in 2015 (GGD of 3% of GDP), based on GDP growth of 1.2%. However, we have no information about the 2015 budget at present. Our assessment could change after the budget is presented next week. In 1H14, the pace of economic activity eased. High-frequency indicators give mixed messages regarding the evolution of economic activity in 2H14. Confidence indicators have stabilised somewhat since June 2014. Conversely, retail sales were buoyant and industrial production grew by 3% mom in August 2014. Fitch has revised slightly downwards its projections for the Portuguese economy. The agency forecasts real GDP growth of 1% in 2014 and 1.2% in 2015 (from 1.3% and 1.5% previously). Portugal has experienced negative rates of consumer price inflation since February 2014. In July, HICP inflation reached negative 0.7% yoy from positive 0.8% a year earlier. Recent outturns have provided some upside with HICP inflation coming in at 0% in September. Excluding unprocessed food and energy, HICP inflation was positive in August 2014 (0.7%). An extended period of deflation, resulting in no growth in nominal GDP could hamper public and private debt dynamics, although this is not our base case expectation. Banco Espirito Santo (BES), the third-largest bank by assets, needed a bail-out and was split into a "good" and "bad" bank in August. Although the resolution of BES was handled in a smooth manner, it has raised doubts about the underlying strength of the banking sector and the effectiveness of monitoring by national authorities. Fitch's view is that this was idiosyncratic and spillover risks from BES (to the real economy and the rest of the banking sector) will be contained. The ECB's comprehensive assessment may help dissipate any concerns of wider risks in the banking sector. The establishment of the new bank "Novo Banco" has reduced the cash buffer set aside for Portuguese banks to EUR2.5bn, which may limit its effectiveness. There could consequently be a fiscal impact for the sovereign if other banks needed support after the completion of the ECB's comprehensive assessment - although this is not our base case assumption. The BES operation has also resulted in an increase in net general government debt of 2.3% of GDP. Fitch expects gross general government debt (under ESA2010) to peak this year at 128.6% of GDP and to gradually decline to 116% of GDP by 2020 based on the assumption of an average primary surplus of 2.8% of GDP between 2015 and 2020. Ensuring a declining debt path requires a substantial primary surplus, relative to historical out-turns, given the combination of high debt and the subdued expected nominal growth of the economy over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could individually or collectively result in an upgrade to investment grade include: - Deficit reduction remaining on track and consistent with the public debt ratio being placed on a firm downward path. - Evidence that the banking sector is sufficiently capitalised in the aftermath of the BES resolution and able to support the economic recovery. In this respect, the outcome of the ECB comprehensive assessment is important. - Continued economic recovery and evidence that private debt peaks and starts to gradually decline. - Sustained current account surpluses consistent with a reduction in external debt ratios. The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a negative rating change. Future development that could individually or collectively result in a stabilisation of the Outlook includes: - Material divergence from the fiscal consolidation path, resulting in a higher debt ratio. - Significant recapitalisation needs of the financial sector by the Portuguese sovereign, for example in the context of the ECB's comprehensive assessment exercise. - Adverse shocks from domestic politics and/or market financing. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that fiscal consolidation efforts will continue in 2015 to ensure the exit from the EDP by 2015 in line with the government's recent stability programme and the original IMF-EU programme. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. 