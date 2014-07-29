Fitch Affirms Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's Support Rating at '2'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's (PKO BP) Support Rating (SR) at '2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS PKO BP's SR of '2' reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the Polish sovereign. This is based on the bank's high domestic systemic importance, reflected in its substantial market shares of retail deposits and total customer loans (21% and 16%, respectively, at end-1Q14). Fitch's view on support is further underpinned by PKO BP's still significant state ownership (31.4% at end-1Q14), the sovereign's commitment to retain control of the bank and potential reputational damage should the bank default. PKO BP's moderate size (its total assets equalled less than 13% of Poland's GDP at end-2013) and the fact that most other Polish banks are foreign-owned limit the cost of potential support for the authorities in case of systemic stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES PKO BP's SR is sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions around sovereign support propensity in view of further progress being made in addressing both the legislative and the practical impediments to effective bank resolution in the European Union. This will mainly occur through national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which is likely to reduce implicit state support for banks. As a result, PKO BP's SR is likely to be downgraded to '5'. At this stage, this is likely to take place either in 2H14 or 1H15, but this could change. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events (see "Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening Support" at www.fitchratings.com). An upgrade of the Polish sovereign rating would be unlikely to lead to a similar rating action on PKO BP given downward pressure from resolution progress. A multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of PKO BP's SR. PKO BP is by far the largest bank in Poland with a leading franchise in all major market segments. The bank's market position is expected to strengthen following its recent acquisition of Nordea's Polish assets (completed in April 2014) comprising banking, life insurance and leasing operations. Nordea represented a significant 16% of PKO BP's consolidated balance sheet at end-1Q14. The state aims to ultimately reduce its stake in the bank to a blocking 25% plus one share. In Fitch's opinion, the further divestment by the Polish authorities of PKO BP's shares would be unlikely to impact the bank's SR given PKO BP's unchanged high systemic importance and the still strong degree of state control over the bank. PKO BP's corporate charter limits the voting rights of a single shareholder (excluding the state) to 10% of the total. Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.