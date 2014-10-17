Fitch Affirms Priory at 'B+' on Sale & Leaseback Transaction

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc's (Priory) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook as well as the super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) and senior secured notes due 2018 at 'BB+/RR1'. The GBP175m senior unsecured notes due 2019 - rated 'BB'/'RR2' - have been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The affirmation follows the announcement by Priory that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction for six acute psychiatric hospitals across the UK. The transaction will reduce funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted gross leverage and increase headroom at the current rating level. The sale is expected to generate about GBP218m of net proceeds. Such proceeds, together with surplus cash of about GBP40m, will be used to prepay around GBP245m of its GBP631m senior secured notes and a redemption premium of about GBP13m. Additional rental expense per annum is expected to be GBP13m (which Fitch capitalises at 8x multiple to derive a debt-equivalent figure). Priory expects the transaction to complete on 29 November 2014 at the latest. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Rating Headroom Pro-forma for the transaction, we expect FFO adjusted gross leverage to decrease to 5.7x from 6.7x at FYE13 and FFO fixed charge coverage to improve to about 2.0x from 1.8x. As a result, financial flexibility has improved, providing additional headroom under the current 'B+' rating and thereby further differentiating Priory from lower-rated health and social care providers. However, we do not expect credit metrics to reach our positive rating triggers in the near term, hence the Stable Outlook on the IDR. Improved Recoveries for Senior Notes Fitch has placed the 'BB'/'RR2' instrument rating for the senior notes due 2019 on RWP, reflecting our expectations of improved recoveries for this class of creditors upon the repayment of GBP245m of prior-ranking senior secured notes. While the proportion of freehold and long-leasehold properties within the overall portfolio will reduce to 83% from 85%, we estimate the value of the assets in a liquidation scenario to remain sufficient to ensure recoveries for unsecured noteholders up to 'RR1' (i.e. 91% to 100% recovery rate). Outstanding recoveries are supported by the lack of structural subordination for unsecured noteholders and by the UK jurisdiction where any liquidation of the assets would likely take place. Operating Challenges Remain Manageable The group's 1H14 performance was satisfactory despite an on-going challenging operating environment, driven by higher staff and compliance costs across the sector and unfavourable pricing, especially in the Education division. We believe that Priory is well placed to manage these challenges, given its leading market position as the UK's largest provider of independent acute mental health care, strong brand and good relationship with the National Health Service (NHS). The rating of 'B+' is supported by management's proactive approach in adapting to a new operating environment, in managing costs, in conducting asset sales to reduce debt and in investing in marketing and systems to help drive growth Adequate Business Diversification Priory's diversification across high acuity mental health care, elderly care homes, educational and other specialist services helps mitigate the impact of potential challenges arising from one single segment. Recently the under-performance of the Education division resulting from a structural change in pupils' mix towards lower-margin day placements and away from higher-margin residential placements has been partly compensated by sustained growth in other divisions. Supportive Long-Term Fundamentals We continue to believe that Priory is well placed to benefit from the outsourcing of high acuity patients by the NHS in the long term. We expect future volumes to largely offset pricing pressure stemming from fee negotiations with the NHS over the near-to medium-term as a result of budget constraints. Moderate Execution Risks We consider the underlying execution risk inherent in Priory's expansion plans for its healthcare and Craegmoor divisions to be moderate given management's track record. The group has recently indicated that it will prioritise growth opportunities in private outpatients and new autism services where it can achieve higher growth than the wider market. Fitch believes that these targeted growth areas will not affect Priory's business risk profile materially. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x (or 4.5x net of unrestricted cash) on a sustained basis -FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis -Improvement in EBITDAR margin towards 30% or free cash flow (FCF) margin of 5% on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage above 6.5x (or 6.0x net of unrestricted cash) on a sustained basis -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis -Permanently weak FCF resulting from further price and cost pressure LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Long Dated Debt Maturity Profile The debt structure provides the group with financial flexibility as the maturity profile is back-ended and long-dated. Following the sale and leaseback, debt will include GBP386m of senior secured notes due 2018 and GBP175m of senior notes due 2019. Satisfactory Liquidity Given the absence of significant debt maturity until 2018, together with our expectation of positive FCF from FY15, we expect liquidity to remain satisfactory. In addition, Priory has access to committed GBP70m senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring in 2017 that can be used for capex purposes of up to GBP50m. As of June 2014 GBP46.2m was available under the committed RCF. 