RPT-Fitch affirms Priory at 'B+'; revises outlook to stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc’s (Priory) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B+’ and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Priory’s GBP70m super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) and GBP631m senior secured notes due 2018 at ‘BB+'/‘RR1’, and GBP175m senior notes due 2019 at ‘BB’/‘RR2’.

The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects the significant reduction in repatriations of patients from Priory’s secure units to the NHS in recent months, which was our main concern previously. The Stable Outlook is supported by Priory’s improvement in profitability in 2012. Challenging market conditions had a detrimental impact on revenue in the Healthcare and Education divisions in 2012. However, the EBITDAR margin increased to 31.2% from 29.6% in 2011 driven by effective cost control. We expect steady profitability despite ongoing pricing pressure and potentially some volume weakness in the Education division.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Impact of New Commissioning System:

As the NHS reforms have only been effective since April 2013, Priory could face delays in referrals over the short-term as the new centralised commissioning system for mental health care is being fully implemented. However, we continue to believe that Priory is well placed to benefit from outsourcing of high acuity patients by the NHS in the long term.

Solid Market Position and Profitability:

The ratings are supported by Priory’s leading market position in the stable private UK mental health care market and its strong reputation for quality care amongst patients and commissioners. Improved profitability in 2012 was driven by better occupancy rates, the maturity of existing sites in the Older People division and small acquisitions in the Specialist division combined with central cost management following the integration of Craegmoor. With its focus on high acuity patients, Priory exhibits high profit margins relative to other healthcare providers rated by Fitch in the single ‘B’ IDR category.

Pricing Pressure Likely:

The group remains exposed to some pressure in fee negotiations over the coming years as the commissioning reform is likely to trigger greater price transparency. However, the fact that the group is mainly exposed to high acuity patients makes it relatively protected from material cuts in healthcare spending by the NHS and local authorities. Also, we expect future volumes to offset pricing pressure to a large extent.

Execution Risk Limited:

Negative rating factors include the underlying execution risk inherent in Priory’s expansion plans for its Healthcare division as well as in potential bolt-on acquisitions in the Specialist division. However, we consider the execution risk to be limited given management’s track record. With the appointment of Tom Riall as new CEO in early 2013, we expect some continuity in management strategy although we will monitor how strategy is executed under this new leadership.

Satisfactory Financial Flexibility:

We expect Priory to continue delivering solid cash flow generation given its high underlying profitability and limited working capital requirements. Although a significant portion of the operating cash flow will be used for capex requirements - including some remedial capex in FY13 and FY14 on some legacy Craegmoor properties - we forecast free cash flow (FCF) to be positive over the next few years and support net deleveraging prospects. This, combined with a long-dated debt maturity profile with bullet maturities in 2018 and 2019 provides the group with satisfactory financial flexibility, commensurate with a ‘B+’ IDR.

Significant Asset Base and Recoveries:

Priory has a significant asset base because it owns the majority of its properties. As a result, we expect a liquidation of the group’s assets to generate better recovery prospects for creditors in a distressed situation than a restructuring of the business as a going concern. Our approach results in outstanding recoveries for senior secured noteholders (91% to 100%) and superior recoveries for unsecured noteholders (71% to 90%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage below 5.0x (4.5x net of unrestricted cash) on a sustainable basis.

- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustainable basis.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 6.5x (net 6.0x) on a sustainable basis.

- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustainable basis.

- Adverse regulation and pricing pressure reflected in a permanent decline in profitability.

- Evidence of material pressure on free cash flow generation.