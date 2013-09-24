Fitch Affirms ProAssurance's Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProAssurance Corporation's (PRA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary insurance operating companies (listed below) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating actions follows PRA's announcement today that it plans to acquire Eastern Insurance Holdings, Inc. (EIHI) for $194 million, which is approximately 1.3x book value and a premium of 16% of EIHI's closing price on Sept. 23, 2013. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014 and is expected to be financed with cash. The rating affirmation also considers the solid capital position of PRA's operating subsidiaries, as well as their consistent profitability, financial flexibility, and experienced management team. In addition, PRA has a track record of prudent use of financial leverage, claims management, and reserve processes. These characteristics are generally supportive of a higher rating per Fitch guidelines. The intended purchase of EIHI is the second recent purchase that modestly diversifies PRA's product mix. EIHI is a workers' compensation insurer that focuses primarily on low- to middle-hazard classes of business and has 20% of its book in health care related risks. Earlier this year PRA completed its $154 million acquisition of Medmarc which gives PRA a presence in products liability for medical devices and the life sciences industry in addition to increasing PRA's professional liability book of business for attorneys. PRA historically has concentrated operations as a largely monoline medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) carrier, which is a relatively volatile segment of the property/casualty market. While these recent transactions offer potential benefits of premium diversification, PRA is exposed to several new risks in integrating and meeting profit objectives within new long-tail product segments. While workers' compensation is outside of the traditional MPLI scope of PRA's business, the modest size of EIHI relative to PRA, coupled with the company's successful track record of integration of past mergers and retention of key management figures somewhat reduces the acquisition risks. On a consolidated pro forma basis, workers' compensation and medical product liability will represent approximately 20% of the book of business. Fitch will monitor the growth in these product levels, as excessive growth rates can be a leading indicator of potential reserve and profitability problems. PRA reported a calendar-year GAAP combined ratio of 75.7% for first-half 2013 up from 70.2% over the comparable period in 2012. Calendar-year combined ratios for the past several years have been helped by large favorable reserve development. While this typically indicates reserve strength it can mask deterioration in current calendar-year underwriting results. On an accident year basis the company reported a 110.3% combined ratio for first-half 2013, a modest improvement relative to the 114.3% same period in 2012. Fitch believes that current loss ratio estimates incorporate a reasonable but conservative view for future claims reserves. As of June 30, 2013 the company had a very strong debt-to-total capital ratio of 5% and, as a result, extremely strong earnings-based interest coverage. Fitch's longer term rating expectations incorporate a view that is consistent with management's longer-term financial strategies; at some point PRA will increase financial leverage to the 20%-25% range and fixed charge coverage will normalize at 7.0x or greater. Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If PRA were to materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period, the ratings could be affected. RATING SENSITIVITIES While PRA's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a higher rating category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of the MPLI industry is constraining the ratings given PRA's largely monoline status. Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely, barring a change in Fitch's broad view of the risks inherent in the MPLI industry. The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a downgrade: --Material adverse reserve development; --An increase in the company's GAAP operating leverage of 1.0x or higher; --A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently 'Extremely Strong'); --An increase in financial leverage above 25% or decline in operating earnings-based coverage below 7x. Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: ProAssurance Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch has affirmed the IFS rating of the following companies at 'A' with a Stable Outlook: --ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc. --ProAssurance Casualty Company --ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company --Podiatry Insurance Company of America --PACO Assurance Company, Inc. --Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Company --Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company --Noetic Specialty Insurance Company Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 