RPT-Fitch affirms ProCredit Holding and ProCredit Banks in Kosovo, Bosnia and Serbia

Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (PCH) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-‘with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the IDRs of PCH’s subsidiary banks in Kosovo (PCBK), Serbia (PCBS) and Bosnia (PCBiH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCH’s IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

PCH’s IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch’s view that there is high probability that support would be provided to PCH by its owners, and in particular by a group of international financial institutions (IFIs) which are ‘core’ shareholders (end-2012: combined stake of 61.8%). Fitch notes that while the change in PCH’s legal structure to a KGaA (a partnership limited by shares) has increased the group’s flexibility to raise capital externally, it is structured in such a way so as to retain the ‘core’ shareholders’ strategic control (and thereby preserve PCH’s developmental mission) as long as they together retain at least a 20% stake.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCH’s IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

A change in Fitch’s view of the support available to PCH, for example due to the exit of one or more ‘core’ shareholders, or a change in their support stance, could be negative for PCH’s IDRs. However, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the propensity and ability of PCH’s owners to provide support are unlikely to change in the near term.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCH’s VR

PCH’s Viability Rating is driven by the group’s exposure to difficult markets and the credit risks inherent in the group’s operations, given its focus on lending to small businesses. As a result, Fitch regards group capitalisation as only moderate. A high double leverage ratio at the holding company level is also a rating negative.

However, this is balanced by solid liquidity, risk management and reasonable corporate governance across the group, all of which benefit from PCH’s consolidated group supervision by the German Banking Regulator (BaFin). Group performance also remains satisfactory, notwithstanding increasing asset quality and margin pressures and a challenging operating environment, reflecting wide margins and strict cost control. A high level of diversification by market, sector and borrower also underpin the group’s reasonable track record of asset quality through-the-cycle. Fitch notes that subsidiary banks’ asset quality typically outperforms their banking sector peers.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCH’s VR

Upward movement in PCH’s VR could result from a significant improvement in the double leverage ratio at the holding company level, increased capital levels on a consolidated basis and an improvement in the operating environments of group banks. A marked deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation would be negative for the VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES

PCH’s TPS are notched from the IDR reflecting Fitch’s opinion that potential support from PCH’s shareholders also helps reduce the non-performance of these instruments. As such, their rating is sensitive to any change in PCH’s IDR. Fitch notes that the holders of the TPS largely consist of PCH’s shareholders or creditors, who typically share PCH’s developmental goals.

The three notch difference between PCH’s IDR and the rating of the TPS consists of two notches for loss severity, to reflect the deeply subordinated status for this instrument, and one notch for non-performance, reflecting the terms and conditions of the notes (notably the triggers for non-payment of the coupon).

SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS

The IDRs and Support Ratings of PCH’s wholly-owned bank subsidiaries in Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia reflect the likelihood of support from their parent, PCH. However, potential support for those entities is constrained by Fitch’s assessment of risks relating to their respective countries. The one notch uplift of the local currency IDR above the bank’s foreign currency IDR, in the case of PCBiH, and above the Country Ceiling, in the case of PCBS, also reflect the strength of shareholder support. The Negative Outlook on PCBS’s IDRs reflects the Outlook on the sovereign.

SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - RATING SENSITIVITIES

Changes in Fitch’s perception of risks relating to Kosovo or Bosnia in either direction could affect PCBK’s and PCBiH’s IDRs and Support Ratings. As PCBS’s Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Serbia’s Country Ceiling of ‘BB-', any movement in Serbia’s sovereign rating is likely to affect the bank’s IDRs.

Significant deterioration in PCBK’s asset quality and/or performance could put pressure on its VR, although this is not currently Fitch’s base case scenario. Upside potential is limited, notwithstanding the bank’s leading domestic franchise and reasonable asset quality track record and performance to date, in view of the still challenging operating environment.

Downward pressure on PCBiH’s VR could result from a renewed sharp deterioration in asset quality. Upside potential is limited in light of the bank’s small size, modest prospects and the still difficult operating environment.

An upgrade of PCBS’s VR would likely require a more favourable macro backdrop. The high level of foreign-currency lending - which is symptomatic of the Serbian banking sector -constrains upward movement in the VR. The high loan/deposit ratio is also a rating negative. Downward pressure on the VR could result from a marked deterioration in asset quality.

The rating actions are as follows:

PCH

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’

VR: affirmed at ‘bb-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘2’

Tier 1 trust preferred securities (TPS): affirmed at ‘BB-’

PCBK

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

VR: affirmed at ‘b’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘4’

PCBS

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: unaffected at ‘b’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘3’

PCBiH

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘4’