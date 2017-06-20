(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings for
the Province of Ontario, Canada (the province):
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds are senior unsecured obligations of the province to which
the province's
full faith and credit is pledged. Commercial paper notes are
promissory notes
ranking equally with Ontario's other unsubordinated and
unsecured indebtedness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FISCAL CONSOLIDATION CONCLUDES: The tabled budget for fiscal
2018 completes the
province's plan to eliminate its annual budget deficits by
fiscal 2018. Despite
some variations to the plan announced in the 2010 budget, the
province has
remained committed to this fiscal goal.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The province has demonstrated the
ability to exert
considerable expenditure restraint while instituting revenue
changes to achieve
its deficit reduction objectives. Maintaining restraint in
future fiscal years
will remain a key challenge for the province, in Fitch's view,
as an elevated
debt burden and limited contingency lines otherwise limit its
flexibility to
absorb a future economic slowdown without added borrowing.
SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATED DEFICIT: The province estimates an
accumulated deficit
equal to 145% of operating revenues in fiscal 2017 (24% of gross
domestic
product) fueled by the past misalignment between annual
revenues and
expenditures. The province forecasts continued, gradual declines
in the
accumulated deficit as a proportion of GDP based on economic
growth assumptions.
SIZABLE, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The province's diverse economy
includes Canada's
largest business and financial hub and accounts for 39% of the
country's
population. Growth in trade, financial services, and education
and health care
services has expanded the economic base, with manufacturing now
a much smaller
share. The provincial economy remains heavily linked to that of
the U.S.
LARGE AND GROWING DEBT BURDEN: The province's debt burden
measured by net direct
debt to GDP is high, although debt service consumes a manageable
8% of annual
revenues. Net debt is likely to grow in fiscals 2018 through
2020 in support of
the province's robust infrastructure program, with the forecast
decline in debt
burden relying on continued economic growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FISCAL PRUDENCE: The Stable Outlook at the current rating level
assumes the
province retains its focus on tabling balanced budgets and
gradually lowering
the burden of debt. The resumption of significant borrowing to
support operating
deficits would result in negative pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
Ontario's 'AA-' rating is supported by its wealthy, diversified
economy and
generally sound financial management. The province has concluded
its fiscal
consolidation program first articulated in its 2010 budget, with
a balanced
budget tabled for fiscal 2018. Budget balance has been achieved
through steady
economic and revenue growth, expenditure restraint, introduction
of new revenue
measures, as well as the sale of provincial assets to fund
components of the
capital program.
The most significant asset sales have occurred over the past
year and a half,
with approximately 50% of provincial ownership in Hydro One, the
province's
electricity transmission and distribution utility, sold through
public
offerings. The province has agreed to sell up to approximately
15 million shares
in Hydro One to First Nations which, depending on their
participation would
reduce provincial ownership to 47.4%. The share sales have
provided
approximately C$5 billion toward payment of outstanding
electricity sector debt
and other payables and about C$4 billion toward the province's
capital program.
The province's asset strategy plan, which includes the sale of
shares in Hydro
One, is currently on track to net the province C$5.7 billion
over time, with
funds dedicated to its Trillium Trust.
LARGE, DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE
The province is Canada's largest by population, and its diverse
economy
generates 39% of Canada's GDP. Provincial GDP gains have been
steady since the
recession. Improved U.S. demand and lower crude oil prices have
helped support
economic growth in Ontario, with GDP now exceeding national
averages; in 2015
GDP rose 2.5% compared to Canada's 0.9%, while 2016 GDP
increased by 2.7%
compared to national 1.5% growth. In 2016 provincial employment
rose 1.1%
compared to Canada at 0.7%.
Manufacturing, which was severely affected in the last
recession, has become a
much less significant driver of the province's economy. Other
sectors have seen
robust growth, including in trade and transportation, financial
activities, and
education and health services.
The province continues to forecast steady economic growth in the
medium term,
with forecast real GDP rising 2.3% in 2017 and 2.1% in 2018. The
forecast is
currently supported by a favorable export position and federal
government
stimulus while incorporating the province's recently adopted
Fair Housing Plan;
a multi-pronged approach to address escalating housing values
and housing
affordability in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Although some
cooling from the
plan is evident in recent real estate market data, the risk of a
more severe
housing market decline remains possible.
Downside risks to the forecast remain; these include slower
economic growth in
the U.S., rising interest rates, pressured housing markets
beyond that included
in the current forecast, increases in crude oil prices, and
financial sector
exposure to the resource provinces.
FINANCIAL BALANCE OBTAINED BUT SLIM CUSHIONS ARE FORECAST
Ontario's fiscal 2010 ended with a C$19.3 billion operating
deficit (20% of
revenues) and an accumulated financial deficit of almost C$131
billion (136% of
revenues). The province adopted a multiyear fiscal consolidation
plan with the
goal of reaching a balanced budget by fiscal 2018. Despite a
setback in fiscal
2014, through fiscal 2017 the province has exceeded its targets.
At the close of fiscal 2017, the annual operating deficit is
estimated at C$1.5
billion while the accumulated deficit peaks at C$193.5 billion.
Fiscal 2017
benefits from the sale of shares in Hydro One, strong
performance in the housing
market and government enterprises, and above-budget economic
growth in 2016,
slightly offset by slower economic growth in the first quarter
of 2017. Fiscal
2017 expenditures increased modestly over those planned in the
2016 budget.
The tabled budget for fiscal 2018 concludes the province's
fiscal consolidation
with a balanced budget forecast at year-end. Continued economic
strength is
expected to support core personal income and consumption taxes,
with additional
receipts from the province's new cap-and-trade program and from
federal
government infrastructure support. Overall 6.3% growth in
operating revenues,
inclusive of tax measures and adjustments, exceeds the 4.7%
growth in
expenditures, including expansive 10.4% growth in other programs
that
incorporates capital expenditures, programs under the province's
new Fair Hydro
Plan and climate change initiatives.
Expenditures have been expanded to incorporate the Fair Hydro
Plan, a multi-year
program to reduce household electricity bills through two means:
a rebate to
residential customers equivalent to the 8% provincial portion of
the harmonized
sales tax on electricity bills and the refinancing of existing
electricity
infrastructure. Measures with a fiscal impact are estimated by
the province to
add $2.5 billion in annual expense over the next three fiscal
years. Other
program expansions include targeted increases in health care and
education,
including capital investments.
Provincial reserves are expected to remain slim over the near
term, with a
modest C$600 million set aside in both fiscal years 2018 and
2019. While the
province has exemplified significant expenditure controls to
resolve budgetary
shortfalls and the willingness to raise additional revenue, the
slimness of the
financial cushion is a credit weakness particularly when
confronted by a future
economic slowdown.
SIGNIFICANT DEBT BURDEN AND ACCUMULATED DEFICIT
Achieving its fiscal balance goal of fiscal 2018 has left the
province with a
sizable accumulated deficit, equal to C$193.5 billion in fiscal
2017, and a debt
burden that has reached a substantial 37.8% of GDP. While the
province's need to
finance fiscal imbalances has dropped off with the fiscal 2018
budget, planned
capital continues and outstanding debt is forecast to increase
over the medium
term.
The fiscal 2018 budget provides target dates for achieving the
province's
long-stated goal of bringing debt-to-GDP to 27%; the budget sets
an interim
target at 35% in fiscal 2024 and 27% in fiscal 2030. This very
slow decline
relies almost completely on continued economic growth as total
long-term
borrowing for infrastructure is expected to escalate over the
next few years.
Total borrowing in fiscal 2018 is forecast at approximately
C$26.4 billion, of
which C$13.1 billion is for capital purposes, C$6 billion is to
bolster the
province's cash position and the remainder largely for repaying
debt maturities.
Interest on outstanding debt remains manageable, at 8% of
expenditures in fiscal
2018.
