(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Assurance
Company Ltd's (PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'AA'. The agency
has also affirmed Prudential Plc's (Prudential) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+' and senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Prudential's US
subsidiaries Jackson
National Life Insurance Company's and Jackson National Life
Insurance Company of
New York's (collectively JNL) IFS Ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks
on the group's
Long-Term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of
ratings actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Prudential's strong and resilient capital
position,
operational scale and strong business position in each of the
group's key
markets: the UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash
generation and a
strategy focused on high-margin products with short pay-back
periods and a
profitable asset management business. Prudential's ratings also
benefit from the
group's geographical diversification across the UK, US and 14
countries in Asia.
At end-2016, the group's score on Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model (FBM)
was 'extremely strong', its regulatory Solvency II ratio was
171% and its UK
with-profits fund Solvency II own funds were GBP8.4 billion.
Prudential maintains leading positions in the UK, US and Asia.
In the UK,
Prudential is a leading company in the with-profits savings
market and
Prudential's in-house asset manager, M&G, is one of the largest
asset managers
in the UK.
In the US, under the banner of Jackson National Life, Prudential
is one of the
main sellers of variable and fixed annuities. Fitch believes
that variable
annuity (VA) products with embedded options and guarantees give
rise to risks
that are complex, long-tailed, and difficult to price, hedge and
reserve for.
While Prudential has been effectively managing these risks,
continued growth in
the group's exposure to the VA business could negatively impact
Fitch's
assessment of the group's business profile and overall ratings.
In Asia, the group has established one of the strongest
franchises of a western
company. Asia continues to contribute over half of the group's
new business
sales (2016: 57%) and we believe Prudential is well-placed to
exploit the low
penetration of the Asian insurance markets and benefit from
rising personal
wealth across the region.
Fitch views Prudential's earnings power and cash generation as
strong,
reflecting the group's focus on high-margin products with short
payback periods.
Return on equity was 14% in 2016, reduced from 21% in 2015 due
to the negative
impact of short-term investment movements. However, this remains
commensurate
with the rating level.
Prudential is exposed to significant credit risk through the
credit portfolios
backing its non-profit business, including annuities in the US
and the UK. A
worsening in actual or expected credit defaults or rating
downgrades on these
portfolios, which had a combined market value of GBP90 billion
at end-2016, is
an inherent risk. Changes in life expectancy will be a driver of
long-term
profitability, as the group is exposed to potential longevity
improvements on
its large in-force annuity book in the UK.
We view JNL and PAC as 'core' to the group under our rating
methodology, based
on a history of supporting group objectives, centralised risk,
capital and
decision-making functions and the resulting geographical
diversification
benefits. Both entities are material, with the US representing
47% of the
group's insurance operating profit in 2016 and the UK
representing 18%.
Given JNL's 'core' status within the group and the potential
group support that
Fitch assumes, JNL is rated at the same level as Prudential.
However, JNL's
credit profile suggests that the ratings would be lower on a
standalone basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
significant
increase over time in the group's exposure to VA business; a
fall in
Prudential's Prism score to the low end of the 'very strong'
category;
Fitch-calculated financial leverage over 25% (end-2016: 16%); or
crystallisation
of material credit risk, longevity risk or adverse policyholder
behaviour.
Following the UK vote to leave the European Union, the UK
sovereign rating was
downgraded to 'AA'/Negative. A further one-notch downgrade of
the UK would not
automatically lead to any rating actions on Prudential or its
subsidiaries due
to the group's global diversification. However, a multiple-notch
downgrade of
the UK could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's ratings (see:
Fitch Affirms
Prudential Plc's IFS at 'AA'; Outlook Stable dated 30 June 2016
on
www.fitchratings.com).
A downgrade of Prudential would trigger a downgrade of JNL and
PAC. As Fitch
factors group support into JNL's rating, which would be lower on
a standalone
basis, JNL's ratings could also be downgraded if, in Fitch's
view, the strategic
importance of JNL to Prudential declines.
As Prudential has the joint-highest IFS Rating among European
insurance groups
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Prudential
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Junior subordinated debt and perpetual subordinated capital
securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
PAC
Long-Term IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-Term IFS Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
Long-Term IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes: affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Medium-term notes: affirmed at 'AA'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Sam Mageed (Prudential group)
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA (JNL)
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings Limited
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analysts
Willem Loots (Prudential group)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA (JNL)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
