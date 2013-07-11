RPT-Fitch affirms Pymar at 'BBB-', outlook negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 11 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pequenos y Medianos Astilleros, Sociedad de Reconversion, SA’s (Pymar) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F3’. The Outlook is Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch has applied its public sector entities’ criteria for rating Pymar. Pymar’s ratings maintain a one-notch difference with the Long-term IDR of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB/Negative/F2) although the agency believes that support from the autonomous communities would also be forthcoming if necessary. The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on Spain’s rating.

The ratings take into account Pymar’s important role in restructuring Spain’s shipbuilding industry through the re-structural fund managed by Pymar, Fondo de Reestructuracion (FR), within the EU shipbuilding framework. In addition Pymar’s guarantee fund, Fondo Patrimonial de Garantias (FPG), provides some security for any potential claims on guarantees.

Pymar’s main public contributor, the state, does not have a direct shareholding as the shareholder base comprises 28 small and medium-sized private shipbuilders. Nevertheless, there could be certain indirect public control through the main sponsor’s representation on Pymar’s board, which gives it considerable influence over the entity’s strategic direction on decisions affecting reconversion plans for the sector.

Given the difficult market conditions in shipbuilding, a number of shipyards have suffered financial difficulties since 2009 and some of them have entered into insolvency proceedings and are subsequently in liquidation. As a result, a significant number of guarantees issued by Pymar were called (about EUR243m since 2011), resulting in a depletion of the FPG. Nevertheless Fitch believes that Pymar could honour any additional claims arising before their respective maturities, thanks to the central and regional governments support and commitment.

Pymar cannot issue any new guarantees under the present fund. For future guarantees, a new Fund was established in September 2012, Fondo de Garantias Navales, with an initial contribution of EUR20m. Conditions for the issuance of guarantees and overall limits will be stricter under this new fund.

Total guarantees outstanding at end-April 2013 were EUR121.6m, down from the height of EUR908m at end-2009. These guarantees were split 36% on behalf of shipbuilders and 64% on behalf of ship-owners

Pymar is a private company established in 1985 by a group of shipyards to facilitate the restructuring of small and medium-sized Spanish shipyards in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 1271/1984.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:

The Outlook on Pymar is in line with the Outlook of its sponsor. As Pymar’s rating is credit-linked to that of Spain, any deterioration in the credit quality of the latter will automatically be reflected in Pymar’s ratings. Changes to public supervision through reduced presentation in the Board of Pymar could also trigger a downgrade.