Fitch Affirms RadioShack's IDR at 'CCC'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'CCC' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Key Rating Drivers: The ratings reflect the significant decline in RadioShack's profitability and cash flow, which has become progressively more pronounced over the past six quarters. Weak results have been due in particular to pressure on the company's mobility segment, and have led to a marked deterioration in the company's credit profile. There is a lack of stability in the business and no apparent catalyst to stabilize or improve operations. EBITDA of $8.3 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2013 compares with $283 million in 2011 and $444 million in 2010. EBITDA was negative in the second quarter of 2013, and Fitch estimates it will be in the negative $20 million-$40 million range for the full year. In 2014, in the absence of a meaningful gross margin recovery in the signature platform to offset continued margin pressure in the mobility segment and sharp sales declines in the consumer electronics platform, Fitch projects EBITDA could remain depressed at 2013 levels. RadioShack's liquidity is adequate. Pro forma for the repayment of $214 million of convertible notes in August 2013, the company is left with $218 million in cash (excluding restricted cash) and $386 million available on its secured credit facility. The company's seasonal inventory swing is estimated at the lower end of the range of $150 million-$250 million, indicating that the company may not have to tap its revolver leading up to the holidays. Free cash flow (FCF) is estimated at around negative $50 million this year, even after some benefit from a reduction in working capital due to ongoing SKU reductions. Broadly assuming annual capex of $50 million, interest expense of $40 million and neutral working capital, with total fixed obligations of around $90 million, FCF could be negative $100 million or more in each of the next two years. Fitch estimates the company will have sufficient revolver capacity to handle projected negative FCF and working capital swings over this period, though it will have very limited headroom in 2015 unless it is able to raise additional capital. The company has indicated that it may seek to refinance its existing secured debt on more favorable terms. The nearest maturities are the revolver and a $50 million term loan maturing in January 2016. Sales Mix Primary Challenge RadioShack's push into mobile phones, which represented 53% of 2012 sales versus 30% in 2007, and the shift to smart phones, have led to significant margin compression. The penetration of smart phones will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate, keeping downward pressure on mobility margins. Recent growth from the higher-margin signature platform, should it continue, could provide some support to margins over time, though consolidated profitability will remain depressed. Comparable store sales declines in 2011-2012 were followed by a slight 1.3% increase in comp sales in the second quarter of 2013, driven by inventory clearance activity. Of the company's three key product platforms, sales in consumer electronics (CE) were down 11.3% in the first half (in U.S. company-operated stores), and mobility was down a slight 0.9%, while the signature platform, which includes wireless accessories, was up 4.6%. Over the next few quarters, inventory clearance activity will provide some support to comp store sales but keep downward pressure on gross margins. RadioShack's small-box consumer electronics stores have lost much of their relevance given that mobile phones and other small electronics are widely available at large box retailers and the wireless carriers' own stores, as well as online. For the company to survive long-term, management will have to find new products that are exciting and unique to RadioShack. However, even if it is successful in doing so, Fitch believes it will be difficult to change customer perceptions of the chain. Recovery Analysis: The ratings on the various securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis, which is based on a liquidation value of RadioShack in a distressed scenario of about $638 million. Most of the value comes from inventory (of which approximately 50% is estimated to be mobile phones), and accounts receivable, including receivables from wireless carriers (net of estimated payables to the wireless carriers). Applying this value across the capital structure results in an outstanding recovery prospect (91%-100%) for the asset-based lending (ABL) facility, which includes both the $450 million revolver and the two term loans totaling $75 million (which have a last-out provision), and are therefore rated 'B/RR1'. The ABL facility is collateralized by a first lien on inventory, receivables, and key real estate. The $100 million term loan due Sept. 2017 is rated one notch below the ABL at 'B-/RR2'. The facility has a first lien on intellectual property; furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E); and, some nominal real estate, to which Fitch does not attribute much value. The term loan facility also has a second lien on the collateral securing the ABL facility. The unsecured senior notes are rated 'CC/RR6', reflecting poor recovery prospects (0%-10%). Rating Sensitivities: Stabilization in the business leading to a sustainable recovery in operating trends and financial flexibility could lead to an upgrade. Continued deterioration in EBITDA that further constrains cash flow and liquidity, and impedes the company's day to day operations would lead to a downgrade. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: RadioShack Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'CCC' --$450 million senior secured revolving credit facility at 'B/RR1'; --$75 million senior secured term loan tranches at 'B/RR1' --$100 million senior secured term loan facility at 'B-/RR2' --Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst: Philip M. Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Contact: Primary Analyst: Philip M. Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson: Sharon Bonelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0581 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 