Fitch Affirms Ratings of Prudential Financial Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Prudential Financial Inc. (PFI), the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the U.S. operating entities, and all other ratings of the group. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. Key Rating Drivers: PFI's ratings reflect the group's strong market position and diversified mix of businesses, strong risk-adjusted capitalization, solid debt service capability, a strong liquidity profile and good operating performance. Key rating concerns include PFI's high financial leverage and uncertainty associated with macroeconomic headwinds, particularly a fragile economic recovery and financial market volatility. PFI is one of the world's largest financial services organizations, with operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and over $1 trillion in total assets under management as of March 31, 2013. The company has very strong positions in its chosen markets in the U.S. and Japan. Fitch believes that PFI benefits from a good mix of businesses and diversified income streams. Fitch estimates that PFI's combined NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) for the U.S. operations was 468% as of March 31, 2013, up from 456% at year-end 2012. Contributing to the increase was retained earnings and a capital contribution from PFI to Prudential Insurance Co. of America (PICA) to fund the acquisition of Hartford's individual life business partially offset by the ceding commission. The solvency margin ratios (SMR) for PFI's Japan subsidiaries were 749% for The Prudential Life Ins. Co. Ltd. (POJ) and 896% for Gibraltar for FY2013. PFI's financial leverage ratio (FLR) of 35% as of March 31, 2013 remains above expectations for the rating level. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is also above average at 1.5x at the end of the first quarter. PFI has maintained significantly reduced reliance on short-term funding of subsidiary operations. Outstanding commercial paper (CP), including both PFI and Prudential Funding LLC, was 3% of total debt as of March 31, 2013 and 2% at Dec. 31, 2012 compared to a Fitch maximum guideline of 10%. Securities lending has continued at reduced levels. PFI had cash at the holding company of $4.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2013, well above the group's $1.3 billion minimum target. Fitch expects the cash balance to trend lower through year-end 2013 but remain well above the minimum target. PFI's credit-related investment losses continued to trend lower through the first quarter of 2013, in line with expectations. The CMBS portfolio continues to perform well, and was in a net unrealized gain position as of March 31, 2013. The subprime portfolio, which was the only category of invested assets in a relatively small net unrealized loss position, continues to run off. Fitch estimates that interest coverage strengthened to 11x in the first quarter from 6x at year-end 2012. The improvement was driven by increased operating earnings due primarily to business growth and strong persistency in the international segment as well as improved equity markets and underwriting results in the U.S. Integration costs related to the 2011 Star Edison acquisition are also coming in below expectations. Rating Sensitivities: Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's holding company ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company) include: An increase in the FLR above 35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained basis; TFC above 1.5x; GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x. Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company ratings include: A stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%; Japan solvency margin ratio below 600%; and a more significant breach of the holding company triggers noted above. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's operating and holding company ratings are: Continued reduced reliance on short-term funding; progress reducing financial leverage to the mid-20% range; total leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x-10x range (based on pre-tax adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near current levels; Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Prudential Financial, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior notes at 'BBB+'; --Junior subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. Prudential Financial, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --CP at 'F2'. Prudential Insurance Company of America --IFS at 'A+' --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Surplus notes at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Prudential Funding, LLC --CP at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'. PRICOA Global Funding I --Secured notes program at 'A+'. PRUCO Life Insurance Company Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corp. Prudential Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company PRUCO Life Insurance Company of New Jersey --IFS at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia J. Crosson Director +1-212-908-0863 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Tertiary Analyst: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson: James Auden Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', January 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.