Fitch Affirms Ratings of Taishin Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ratings of Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (Taishin Financial) and its subsidiaries Taishin International Bank (TIB) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National Ratings and Viability Ratings (VRs) The affirmation of Taishin Financial is in line with the rating action on its principal banking subsidiary, TIB. Taishin Financial is rated one-notch below TIB to reflect Fitch's view that Taishin Financial may have a bigger appetite for leverage and its double leverage ratio may increase depending on its growth and acquisition strategy. TIB's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect its leading franchise in consumer finance that helps generate robust earnings to sustain adequate capitalisation on a consolidated group basis. Strong fee-based income from wealth management, credit card and corporate banking-related business also contribute to superior earnings quality. TIB's capitalisation remains weaker than similarly rated peers in the Asia-Pacific region and this will continue constrain TIB's ratings. The ratings of TSS are aligned with Taishin Financial's because it is a core subsidiary of its parent, Taishin Financial is obligated to provide it support if needed under the Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and TSS's risk profile is inseparable from that of Taishin Financial. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs The prospect of positive rating action is limited because of TIB's modest capital buffer, especially considering its moderately higher risk from its unsecured personal lending portfolio and rising exposure towards less familiar offshore markets, in particular China. Any rapid business expansion and/or increase in risk appetite that weakens its capital and credit profile could put pressure on its IDR and VR. TIB's ratings also hinge upon Taishin Financial's ability to maintain its current balance sheet strength to sufficiently support TIB's growth and to withstand potential unexpected large losses. Any aggressive investment (or acquisition) leading to notable weakening of the group's consolidated financial strength will pressure the group's ratings. Any changes in TIB's ratings will have a similar level of change on the ratings of Taishin Financial and TSS. Taishin Financial's ratings will be aligned to those of TIB if it establishes a track record of prudent use of leverage by maintaining its double leverage ratio consistently on par with or below those of sector peers. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) TIB's SR and SRF reflect its moderate systemic importance and the moderate probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt Taishin Financial's subordinated bonds are rated three notches below its National Long-Term Rating to reflect the bonds' going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. TIB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. Any rating action on Taishin Financial and TIB could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' - Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Taishin International Bank: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' - Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)' Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed 'F1(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei Secondary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 