(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp Group
Limited's (SGL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and
'F1', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed SGL's
main non-life
insurance operating subsidiary AAI Limited's IDR at 'A+',
Insurer Financial
Strength rating at 'AA-' and subordinated debt at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect SGL's and AAI's strong brands and
franchise, solid
operating performance, comprehensive reinsurance programmes,
robust capital
ratios, modest financial leverage, conservative investment
approach and
historically sound non-life reserving.
Offsetting these strengths to some extent is SGL's subsidiary
Suncorp-Metway
Limited's (SML, A+/Stable) large banking exposure and weaker
standalone profile
(Viability Rating: a-). However, SML's improved risk profile and
operating
performance is credit positive.
SGL is Australia's second-largest non-life insurer and
eighth-largest life
insurer by premium volume. It is also Australia's
seventh-largest bank by
domestic assets and New Zealand's second-largest non-life
insurer by premium
volume. Fitch believes the group achieves a significant
competitive advantage as
a leading, large and long-established financial services
provider. A large
customer base of approximately nine million and range of strong
brands provides
the group with opportunity to broaden existing relationships.
SGL's simplification and optimisations programmes, which first
began in 2009,
have supported stronger group performance over 30 months to
financial half-year
end-2016 (1H17) compared with the previous three years. The
group reported a
solid net profit after tax of AUD537 million in 1H17, up 6% from
1H16, following
stronger performance in the Australian non-life business, which
was partially
offset by weaker earnings in the Australian life and New Zealand
insurance
businesses.
Fitch considers insurance risk to be mitigated through solid
reinsurance
arrangements. SGL's main property catastrophe programme for FY17
provides cover
of up to AUD6.9 billion against an extreme loss event and net
retention of
AUD250 million at end-1H17 was a modest 3% of the non-life
division's net
assets. Additional aggregate cover purchased for FY17 provides
AUD300 million of
cover against an increased frequency of smaller natural hazard
events (over AUD5
million). At end-1H17, AUD232 million of the AUD460 million
deductible had been
eroded.
Capital levels remain strong, with surplus capital significantly
above high
internal regulatory targets. The group held AUD1.4 billion
(pre-dividend) of
capital at end-1H17, above internal targets and AUD831 million
above common
equity Tier 1 targets. Fitch considers capital to be fungible
and assesses
capital adequacy at a group level. Assessed through the agency's
proprietary
Prism Factor Based Capital Model, capitalisation is assessed as
'extremely
strong'.
The insurance investment portfolios are conservatively
positioned, with 96% of
investments (excluding investments backing participating and
annuity policies)
held in cash or highly rated fixed-income securities at
end-1H17. Equity
exposure is minimal and, as a result, SGL's insurance risky
asset/equity ratio
of 5% at end-1H17 is low relative to Fitch's median criteria
guidelines.
Reserving across the non-life division is strong and has
historically produced
large claim reserve redundancies. A conservative reserving bias,
improved claims
management and sustained strong risk margins have supported
positive
prior-period reserve development, which averaged 3% a year of
SGL's opening
equity (excluding banking net assets) in the five years to
FYE16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely, as the group's banking
exposure is large
relative to the size of the insurance entities and SML's
standalone profile acts
as a drag on the group rating. Positive rating action would
require a stronger
standalone profile for SML, an extended period of robust
operating performance
across all businesses and, at group level, strong and sustained
capital ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
severe
deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results,
particularly if the
deterioration coincides with weaker banking or life operation
performance,
damages franchise value or leads to lower capital ratios.
Profitability in the
non-life operations remains key to the group's ratings. Ratings
could be
downgraded should earnings be consistently below industry levels
and,
specifically given the group's high ratings, should combined
ratios exceed 100%
and insurance trading ratios fall below 10% over an extended
period.
